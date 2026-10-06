Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Researchers find the number of steps teens should take each day to avoid depression

Step count and emotional resilience go hand in hand.

By

Tod Perry

teens walking, steps, exercise, teen mental health, high school
Photo credit: CanvaTeens getting their steps in.

America is currently undergoing a teen mental health crisis. Although things have slightly improved over the past few years, in 2025, 33% of U.S. high schoolers reported persistent hopelessness or sadness. Twenty-three percent said they experience poor mental health, and 14% had seriously considered taking their own life.

Experts say multiple factors have led to this crisis, including loneliness, social media, bullying, ever-increasing academic expectations, and the state of the world. Although there is no magic bullet that will improve every teen’s mental health, a new study by King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, working with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, found that the number of steps a teen takes a day is directly correlated with their mental health.

How many steps should teens take a day to improve their mental health?

The study found that the more steps adolescents take each day, the fewer mental health symptoms they have. It also outlined how many steps teens should take each day for optimal mental health. Teens who had 5,000 steps a day or fewer had the greatest mental health burden. Those who got up to 8,000 a day had marked reductions in anxiety and mood symptoms, and those who got 12,000 or more had the best emotional resilience and the smallest number of mental health complaints.

depressed teen, teenage girl, staring at phone
Depressed teenage girl looking at her phone. Photo credit: Canva

“This study gives us some of the clearest evidence yet that even an everyday, low-cost, accessible measures of physical activity like daily step count is tied to how adolescent brains and mental health develop. What’s striking is that we don’t see this benefit levelling off in the observed range, even among the most active young people in our sample,” Dr. Divyangana Rakesh, Senior Lecturer in Neuroscience and Psychology at King’s College London, said in a statement.  

To learn the benefits of getting your daily steps in, participants aged 11 to 12 wore research-grade Fitbits for three weeks. A year later, researchers examined their mental health and compared it with their step counts. The study found that any increase in steps correlated with improved mental health. 

“It is not an all-or-nothing situation. Adolescents don’t need to be elite athletes to benefit. 1,000 to 2,000 higher daily step increments, from any starting point, was associated with better brain structure and mental health outcomes, and that beneficial association keeps building from there,” Dr. Amanda Paluch, Associate Professor of Kinesiology, University of Massachusetts Amherst, said in a statement.

teens walking, teen boys, steps
Teen boys taking a walk. Photo credit: Canva

10 ways teens can incorporate more steps into their day to improve their mental health 

1. Walk to school each day

2. Walk around the house, or the block while talking on the phone

3. Join a sport at school

4. Spend some time with your family taking an after-dinner walk

5. Take your dog (or your neighbor’s) on nightly walks

6. Take up photography and walk in a scenic location looking for photo opportunities

7. On weekends, spend some time at a local museum or on a walking tour

8. Challenge your friends to a daily step competition

9. Go dancing at a local teen club

10. Walk the track at your local high school—four laps are around 2,000 steps

(Tip of the hat to Illinois State for some suggestions.)

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

firefighters, rescue, humanity, kindness, community, firefighter, school, boy, children, parents, parenting, viral, humor
Wholesome

A kid got his head stuck between two iron bars. Millions have watched NY firefighters free him.

spending, finances, saving money
Skills

Woman fixes her finances after realizing 5 simple habits were why she ‘was always broke’

swedish tourism, visit sweden, introverts
Culture

Sweden’s tourism board blatantly courts introverts in a delightfully self-aware ad

shoes, cheap shoes, fast fashion, fast fashion brands, sustainable fashion, economy, shrinklfation, money, sustainable shoes
Pop Culture

Man uses ‘garbage’ shoes to explain troubling economic trend for middle-class Americans

labrador retriever, french bulldog, american kennel club, dog, America
Pets

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
princess diaries 2, anne hathaway, staircase scene, film, theory
Pop Culture

Man passionately explains the meaning of staircases in movies and now people can’t unsee it

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
Angelina Jolie, cursive writing, penmanship
Pop Culture

A simple ‘thank you’ note from Angelina Jolie has Gen X and Gen Z debating if her handwriting is legible

Cecily Knobler
high school, high school in 2000s, millennials, millennials in high school, millennial
Culture

Video of students walking into high school in 2006 is bringing Millennials back to a more carefree time

Upworthy Staff & Emily Shiffer
millennials, boomer parents, buying a house, real estate, first home
Generations

Millennials struggling to buy a home want ‘out of touch’ Boomer parents to get their reality

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff