A dad endured 42 needle procedures for a cancer he never had. A nurse finally caught it.

Simon Pearson went to his doctor because he was exhausted. What he came away with was a diagnosis that would shadow the next seven years of his life: polycythemia vera, a rare and incurable blood cancer, compounded by hemochromatosis, a genetic disorder that floods the body with toxic levels of iron.

As reported by SWNS, Pearson, a 41-year-old business director from Tamworth, England, was told the fatigue was a symptom of something that could eventually kill him. He believed it. There was no reason not to. As he later explained, he trusted the doctors at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton completely, the way most of us would.

So he did what the diagnosis required. Between 2017 and 2025, Pearson underwent 42 procedures to remove blood from his body, a standard treatment for the conditions he was told he had. The detail that makes this hard to read is that Pearson has a phobia of needles. He sat through 42 of these procedures anyway, terrified each time, because he believed they were keeping him alive.

The psychological weight was heavier than the physical.

“For years I was in and out of hospital, believing I had a condition that could eventually kill me – sometimes lying awake all night, terrified,” Pearson said.

Worse than the fear for himself was the fear for his kids. Both conditions can be hereditary, and Pearson, who has two sons, was haunted by the thought that he might have passed something fatal on to them. He carried that guilt for years.

Then, in 2025, a nurse at a routine appointment noticed something that didn’t add up and flagged it. The concern triggered further testing. Those tests delivered a result that upended everything Pearson thought he knew about his own body: He did not have polycythemia vera. He did not have hemochromatosis. He never had either one.

A subsequent patient safety investigation found no medical evidence to support the original diagnoses and concluded that Pearson had been, in its words, subjected to clinical practice that caused him harm. The hospital trust admitted a breach of duty, accepting that proper care could have spared him all 42 procedures. A doctor meets with a patient and his family. Photo credit: Canva.

Pearson has since launched legal action with the medical negligence firm Irwin Mitchell, seeking support for the psychological toll along with compensation for lost earnings and increased insurance costs. He has described struggling to absorb the reversal, saying the realization left him feeling unmoored from reality itself, which is its own kind of aftershock. Spend seven years bracing for death, and the news that you were never dying does not simply arrive as relief. It arrives as a question about everything you reorganized your life around.

The hospital has apologized without reservation. Dr. Naj Rashid, chief medical officer for George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, said the Trust offered Pearson its sincere apologies for the failings in his care, acknowledging that it had fallen below the Trust’s usual standards and caused him significant distress. “The Trust has carried out a thorough investigation into what went wrong and have put in place actions to address issues identified to ensure this is not able to happen again,” Rashid added.



There is no neat lesson here, and it would be glib to pretend the takeaway is “question your doctors,” since most of us have neither the training nor the standing to second-guess a specialist, and blind distrust of medicine causes its own harm. What the story does underline is the quiet importance of the nurse who looked at a long-standing diagnosis everyone else had accepted and decided to ask anyway. It took seven years and 42 procedures for someone to stop and check. The person who finally did changed Pearson’s life in a single appointment.