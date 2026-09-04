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A couple was browsing a random yard sale. Then the wife found a 19-year-old photo of her husband.

“Why is the picture of my husband on this tote?”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

True Stories, Family, Yard Sales, Good News, Viral
Photo credit: Olek Buzunov via UnsplashA couple exploring a garage sale.

A man named Shawn (@TheLongWayShow), who runs the YouTube channel The Long Way Around, has always been his family’s self-appointed “historian.” He holds onto all the heirlooms, photographs, and antiques. Recently, he was wondering what happened to some of his childhood keepsakes after his mother died in 2014. His stepfather then lost their home, and most of the possessions inside disappeared along with it.

One August weekend in 2026, Shawn and his wife hit a string of yard sales with nothing to show for it. Then they stopped at one more driveway.

While Shawn was combing through piles of old stuff, his wife yelled out from across the yard.

Watch on  YouTube

She’d opened a plastic tote and asked why there was a picture of her husband inside it.

Shawn walked over to find that there was indeed a photograph of himself, his two brothers, their children, and his brother’s dog taken 19 years earlier, inside. As they dug deeper, they found a collection of his mom’s photographs, including pictures from her trip to Toronto.

When the couple asked the seller where the totes came from, he guessed from a storage locker clean-out.

True Stories, Family, Yard Sales, Good News, Viral
Representative image of a collection of items found at a yard sale. Photo credit: Ivett M via Unsplash.

Shawn found his mom’s Corelle dishes, cups, mugs, and a tiny bee figurine she used to keep on a shelf. He also found toolboxes filled with his stepfather’s old tools, Coca-Cola collectibles, and hundreds of vintage Red Rose tea cards he remembered playing with as a child.

But Shawn didn’t buy everything. He purchased the photographs, the bee figurine, and the Red Rose cards. He left the mugs, dishes, tools, and collectibles behind.

Shawn explained in his video that he’s been trying to stop keeping everything his dead relatives left behind as he’s realized hoarding every object isn’t necessary to preserve the memories attached to it.

Watch on  YouTube

“I found my family at a yard sale today, unexpectedly, a dozen years after Mom had passed,” Shawn said.

Follow Shawn (@TheLongWayShow) for more entertainment and lifestyle content.

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