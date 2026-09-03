Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Simple ’30-second rule’ can help you win every conversation, even if you’re a little awkward

You only have to remember one thing.

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

conversation, fun office, men and woman, funny conversation, jokes, levity
Photo credit: via Canva/PhotosA man and two women having a fun conversation.

There’s no one alive who doesn’t feel some anxiety about making small talk with other people. The difference is that some confront their fears because they know the incredible benefits that it can mean for their social life, romantic prospects, and careers, while some shy away and miss out on many opportunities.

Many people who avoid small talk believe those who excel at it are naturally charismatic or have been blessed with the “gift of gab.” However, many great conversationalists honed their skills and have a set of rules, techniques, and strategies they use when speaking to people, just like how people who do improvisational comedy or acting have a set of rules to follow to put everyone on the same page. Confident, sociable people may make engaging with others look effortless, but that’s because they have a strategy.

conversation, fun office, men and woman, funny conversation, jokes, levity
A group of coworkers having a laugh. Photo credit: Canva

What is the 30-second rule?

New York Times bestselling author and founder of Maxwell Leadership, John C. Maxwell, had a rule whenever he started a conversation: “Within the first 30 seconds of a conversation, say something encouraging to a person.” This can work in any social or professional situation, for example:

At work:

“Wendy, I heard you did great on yesterday’s conference call.”

“Frank, I hear the clients really love working with you.”

At a party:

“Mohammed, I really loved those pictures you posted on Instagram on your trip to Mexico.”

“Sang, are we going to get some of your incredible barbecue today?”

On a date:

“Thanks for choosing such a great restaurant, it has such a nice ambiance.”

“I really like the way your necklace brings out your eyes.”

date, conversation, laughs, jokes, salads, dinner, restaurant, cafe
A man and woman joking on a date. Photo credit: Canva

Whether you are complimenting, relaying positive information about the person, or encouraging them, the key is to pump them up and make them feel good about themselves. The 30-second rule fits nicely into Maxwell’s overall view of relationships: “Those who add to us, draw us to them. Those who subtract, cause us to withdraw,” he said.

The key to giving the other person encouragement is to do so genuinely. If you aren’t genuine with your compliments or words of encouragement, your words can have the opposite effect and make the other person feel like you are being condescending.

Watch on  YouTube

How does encouragement make people feel?

Studies have shown that when people hear words of encouragement, they feel good and have a burst of energy. Psychologist Henry H. Goddard studied tired children and found that they had a burst of energy when he said something encouraging to them. But when he said something negative, they became even more tired.

Ultimately, a direct connection exists between being likeable and being genuinely interested in other people. William King said, “A gossip is one who talks to you about other people. A bore is one who talks to you about himself. And a brilliant conversationalist is one who talks to you about yourself.”

Every time you start a new conversation with someone, take the opportunity to share some words of encouragement with the other person, and you’ll be on your way to being seen as a brilliant conversationalist.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

photo that appears to be a man standing in a snowy field with two dogs
Making Sense of Science

If you see a person and two dogs in this photo, look again. It’s an optical illusion.

tigers, bbc earth, wlidlife
Nature

Wildlife researchers discover tigers doing something we previously thought went against their very nature

evy poumpouras, psychology, interrogation
Science

Former Secret Service agent reveals ‘spy trick’ for getting someone to do exactly what you want

boomers, generations, generational differences, baby boomers, millennials, gen z, gen x, ok boomer, technology, culture
Culture

17 strong opinions the baby boomers actually got right, according to younger generations

house smell good, cleaning tips, house smell, fresh home, fresh house
Life Hacks

7 tips to keep your house smelling good without air fresheners

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
science, history, human evolution
Culture

Scientists measured campfire light and discovered its incredible role in shaping human language

Heather Wake
portland, portland parallel parking competition, parallel parking, parallel park, parking
Culture

Portlanders host hilarious ‘Parallel Parking Competition’ with pool noodle bumpers and prizes

Emily Shiffer
Health, True Stories, Cancer Awareness, Fitness, Family
Science

He thought a stiff neck was just a gym injury. Then doctors found a tumor in his brain.

Adam Albright-Hanna
World News, Survival, True Stories, Family, Natural Disasters
Nature

Her parents thought they lost her in the devastating Nepal floods. 2 days later, she made contact.

Adam Albright-Hanna