Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Portlanders host hilarious ‘Parallel Parking Competition’ with pool noodle bumpers and prizes

They turned the dreaded parking maneuver into a fun celebration.

By

Emily Shiffer

portland, portland parallel parking competition, parallel parking, parallel park, parking
Photo credit: pdxdinorama/InstagramThe second Portland Parallel Parking Competition brought out families to watch contestants parallel park.

Parallel parking can trigger serious anxiety. With so little space and so many angles to perfect, nailing a parallel parking job deserves a prize.

The citizens of Portland, Oregon, gave out plenty of prizes to their fellow rockstar parallel parkers at their Second Annual Parallel Parking Competition. Held on August 30, hundreds of Portlanders lined a residential street to watch over 90 participants show off their parallel parking skills.

In a hilarious video shared by Portland native and competition participant Rachael Harms Mahlandt, the light-hearted contest brought levity and laughs to the dreaded parking maneuver—and united the community.

“Everyone was incredibly friendly and it was clear the goal of the event was to just to come out and connect with community in a silly way,” Harms Mahlandt tells Upworthy.

Portlanders judge parallel parking attempts

Spectators packed into a Southeast Portland neighborhood on Southeast Pine Street and Southeast 29th Avenue to watch participants attempt their best parallel parking. While most of the 90-plus participants drove cars, this year’s competition also saw attempts from a motorcycle and a dad driving his toddler in a car buggy. One contestant even pulled up with a sleeping baby in the backseat.

“The announcer quietly told the crowd that we’re trying not to wake the baby, so the crowd did everything as normal (‘oohing’ and ‘ahhing’ and clapping and cheering), but super quietly,” says Harms Mahlandt. “The announcers whispered into the megaphone and awarded the couple extra points for completing their parking job without waking the baby. They drove off to quiet cheers. It was absolutely adorable!”

Judges (including a local meteorologist and a Portland Bureau of Transportation officer) scored drivers on several factors, including precision, style, speed, and flair. No backup cameras were allowed,

There was also plenty of crowd participation.

“A family with young kids came and brought some cardboard that they decorated with a few numbers and symbols to display so their kiddo could be a ‘guest judge,’” Harms Mahlandt tells Upworthy.

Winner takes all

Cars were outfitted with pool noodle bumpers to prevent damage. The Top 5 parkers went into a final Tournament of Champions round, where prizes awarded from the Portland Bureau of Transportation and others included vouchers for Portland’s Parking Kitty mobile app, keychains, and more.

When it was her turn to attempt to parallel park, Harms Mahlandt felt the pressure.

“I was still nervous, but it was so clear that everyone—from the audience to the organizers—was rooting for me as I took my turn,” she says. “So, even though I did not do my best parallel parking job under pressure, I felt glad I had entered and been a part of it in a small way.”

Ultimately, Portlander Kyle Kaufman took home the top prize with an impressive 16-second parallel park and a score of 85.72, per Oregon Live.

The competition started in 2025

Best friends Daniel Lyman and Stefanie Lynch started the first Portland Parallel Parking Competition. Lynch had heard of a similar event taking place in Pittsburgh and thought Portland was the perfect place to host something similar.

“Daniel and I have a history of egging each other on in very stupid ways, so it felt like perfect timing,” Lynch shared with OPB.

Last year’s competition had a much smaller turnout, with a few participants and around 40 people watching, according to the news outlet. But there was plenty of spirit.

“This is definitely in that spirit of just keeping Portland weird,” Lyman’s husband Casey Schreiner told OPB last year.

Clearly, the Portland community has continued to fall in love with the competition.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Health, True Stories, Cancer Awareness, Fitness, Family
Science

He thought a stiff neck was just a gym injury. Then doctors found a tumor in his brain.

World News, Survival, True Stories, Family, Natural Disasters
Nature

Her parents thought they lost her in the devastating Nepal floods. 2 days later, she made contact.

Solitude, Mental Health, Personality, Introverts, Self-Care
Mental Health

We asked people what they enjoy that other people don’t understand. One answer ruled them all.

carl sagan, cosmos ,4th dimension, 3-D, 4-D, 2-D, physics, theoretical physics, math, science, space, spacetime, einstein
Making Sense of Science

46 years ago, Carl Sagan beautifully explained the fourth dimension using a sliced apple

kelly clarkson, kelly Clarkson golden, kelly carkson kpop demon hunters, kpop demon hunters, golden kpop demon hunters
Culture

Kelly Clarkson sings killer rendition of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit ‘Golden’ on talk show finale

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
baseball, Payton Tolle, Boston Red Sox, mothers and sons, kindness
Pop Culture

Red Sox pitcher chokes up explaining why he has ‘You’re so pretty’ inscribed on his glove

Cecily Knobler
pizza, pizza maker, paper johns, jacob bartoli, doughtoli, blue collar jobs, service jobs, service workers, career, work, jobs, money, economy, humanity, kindness
Culture

A Papa Johns pizza maker was told to ‘get a real job.’ People love his response.

Evan Porter
marlon brando, brando, green sea turtle, sea turtle, french polynesia
Nature

Marlon Brando bought a Polynesian island in 1966. Over 15,600 green sea turtles just hatched there.

Emily Shiffer
teachers, elementary school, 3rd grade, basic skills, teaching basic skills, writing in cursive, education, learning
Education

Teacher lists the 10 basic skills she says 3rd graders no longer have, and it’s eye-opening

Upworthy Staff & Heather Wake