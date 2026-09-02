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Kelly Clarkson sings killer rendition of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit ‘Golden’ on talk show finale

“Golden” was the most requested Kellyoke cover song in the show’s history.

By

Emily Shiffer

kelly clarkson, kelly Clarkson golden, kelly carkson kpop demon hunters, kpop demon hunters, golden kpop demon hunters
Photo credit: Marc Piscotty & Flickr/Brett Jordan Kelly Clarkson sang an incredible version of "Golden" from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' on the finale of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Kelly Clarkson gave her Kelly Clarkson Show viewers one of the most memorable Kellyoke performances in the final episode of her daytime talk show on August 31. Throughout the show, Clarkson was taking requests from fans in the audience and former guests, covering hits like “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger,” and “Piece By Piece.”

But it was her belted-out rendition of “Golden” from the global hit movie Kpop Demon Hunters that garnered the most praise, with fans unanimously agreeing she “nailed it”.

The tune is reported to be the “most requested song ever” for her to cover during the show’s Kellyoke segment—and she saved the best for last.

Clarkson sings ‘Golden’

The performance, which quickly gained over 19 million views on Instagram and 2 million views on YouTube in just two days, showcased Clarkson’s incredible range and talent. She sang the song in its demanding original key, nailing the three-octave range from C3 to A5.

The two-and-a-half minutes flew by, highlighted by the song’s chorus: “We’re goin’ up, up, up, It’s our moment / You know together we’re glowing / Gonna be, gonna be golden”

At the end of the song, Clarkson hit a stunningly high A5 note that left viewers hailing praises and love from fellow famous singers. Rita Ora commented, “I mean literally blown away 👏👏👏 she can sing absolutely anything!” Singer Jewel added, “Incredibly @kellyclarkson – your control and range are just so sick ❤️.” And Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote, “Kelly done healed the honmoon by herself.”

Watch on  YouTube

Iconic Kellyoke performances

Besides “Golden,” Clarkson also performed her song “Sober” during the show’s finale, a request from a former guest named Kelly who shared about her non-profit called Unshattered while on the show during Season 5.

“It is a very bittersweet day for all of us, but we are going out with a bang, y’all,” she said before singing.

Clarkson also explained what the song meant to her, sharing “When you hear the song title ‘Sober’, you automatically go to one one of thinking…but everybody has an addiction. Everybody has something that we need…that we kind of let have power over us. And I was in a very toxic environment, and I was more so talking about being sober of humans.”

Throughout the years, she performed over 1,000 Kellyoke songs that stunned fans, according to NBC. Clarkson covered Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

Clarkson also duetted with many of her guests, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’, ” with Pink for her hit “What About Us?” and comedy legend Carol Burnett.

Watch on  YouTube

She ended her show with a sentimental farewell

At the end of the show, Clarkson sent viewers home with encouraging words after bringing out her two “kiddos,” daughter River and son Remington.

“I loved being in your homes each day,” she told viewers. “I loved seeing my kiddos grow up on this show as well. I have immeasurable gratitude for everyone: the crew, the band, everybody here — thank you so much. It’s been an incredible opportunity. Thank you for connecting with us.”

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