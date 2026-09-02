Marlon Brando bought a Polynesian island in 1966. Over 15,600 green sea turtles just hatched there.

Hollywood actor Marlon Brando fell in love with Tetiaroa Atoll in French Polynesia while scouting locations and filming Mutiny on the Bounty (1962). He also fell in love with his Tahitian co-star, Tarita Teriipaia. The two married that same year and had two children together.

Because he loved the land, Brando secured a 99-year lease on the 1,445-acre atoll (made up of 12 small islets called motus). He set out to preserve the land, wildlife, and culture.

The star of The Godfather passed away in 2004 at the age of 80, but his vision for ecological conservation lives on. Today, Tetiaroa has become a safe haven for 15,614 green sea turtles.

Brando’s love for Tetiaroa

The atoll became an oasis for Brando.

“For Marlon, Tetiaroa was his paradise,” Brando’s estate co-executor Mike Medavoy told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a place for him to get away from everything. This was especially important to a person who had a whole thing about the difference between being a celebrity and being a human being.”

Its beauty captivated him.

In his autobiography Songs My Mother Taught Me, Brando wrote, “The lagoon was…infused with more shades of blue than I thought possible: turquoise, deep blue, light blue, indigo blue, cobalt blue, royal blue, robin’s egg blue, aquamarine. A shadow fell across the island briefly, then moved on, and the sun shone again like satin on the riotous colors of the lagoon. It was magical.”

He wanted to preserve that beauty and planned to turn the atoll into a scientific laboratory he called a university of the sea.

Conserving the Polynesian atoll

Brando said, “You can’t bring culture here, you have to adapt to theirs.” While he was alive, he kept the island largely untouched, aside from a small hotel his wife managed while he was away that Fodor‘s once described as “rather rustic and lacking in amenities.”

Following Brando’s death, his estate partnered with Pacific Beachcomber to open The Brando in 2014, a 35-villa eco-friendly resort which doubles as a nature preserve.

The nonprofit Tetiaroa Society was created at the same time “to protect the atoll by developing a research and educational center, and continuing to study the environment and ecology, as well as exploring innovative forms of conservation and alternative energy.”

Green sea turtle hatchlings

Tetiaroa is home to a menagerie of marine life, where “fish share space with crabs, sea urchins, spiny lobsters, sea cucumbers, sharks, rays, and sea turtles.”

Specifically, it is a thriving sanctuary for green sea turtles (called Honu in Tahitian). According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these are the world’s largest hard-shelled sea turtles.

In a February 2026 report, the Tetiaroa Society (with data provided by the association Te Mana o Te Moana) counted 161 nests and estimated more than 15,600 hatchlings born from 2024 to 2025.

Between September and March, female green sea turtles return to the calm shores of Tetiaroa to nest. Incredibly, some that have nested in Tetiaroa have been tracked all the way to Fiji across the Pacific Ocean. They also nest near The Brando—just as the actor himself would have wanted.