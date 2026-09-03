Brendan Fraser saw a fan struggling to take a photo. He patiently gave him a whole tutorial.

We typically see superheroes in comic books and big, blockbuster movies. The fantasy of it all can make the concept of a superhero seem like pure fiction, but there are super heroes who quietly walk around in the real world every day, working to make it a bit better through service, philanthropy, and, of course, simple acts of kindness.

Actor Brendan Fraser is one of those real-life heroes, and he has done it yet again. His acts of kindness seem to be constant, and without publicist flair. Luckily, his latest was caught on camera.

In a clip circulating from the London premiere of Fraser’s latest film Pressure, Fraser is seen milling about the bustling red carpet in Leicester Square. An announcer overhead gives a rundown, presumably to journalists, about the remarkable film. (In the movie, Fraser plays General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who must make a crucial decision about the World War II Normandy landing, alongside meteorologist James Stagg, played by Andrew Scott.)

Not all superheroes wear capes

Off to the side, a fan with special needs seems to be struggling to take a photo. Fraser spots this and gently walks over to help. With great care and patience, we see him show the man how to operate the camera. Without even hearing the two, one can see Fraser scrolling and pushing buttons and then instructing the man how it works. He then takes a selfie of the two and shows him afterward.

There was no superhero costume. No capes. No special powers. Just Fraser interacting kindly with a fellow human being as he seems wont to do.

Of course, the clip has quickly gone viral with well over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments. One fan writes, “He will always make time for anyone especially anyone with additional needs. His son is Autistic. So is mine. Also just being a human being & showing kindness & compassion. Imagine a world full of that love.”

Another Instagrammer shares, “Having a selfie with Brendan Fraser… cool. Getting a cinematography lesson from Brendan Fraser…. Epic.”

Patience and compassion

Multiple Reddit posts have covered this 30 seconds of life, with one garnering over 130,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments in just one day. One Redditor notes, “I love how he so gently walks up to the man and then speaks with evident compassion. Lovely to see.”

Another points out how casually Fraser helps. “Clearly he sees the man has a disability, and I just love the way he walks up to him so gently and without haste. Then the way he’s explaining everything to the young man without looking condescending is amazing. He seems to be a very kind soul. We need more like him, more than ever in today’s society.”

This Redditor also points out the ease with which Fraser moves, writing, “I love how slowly he moves. The whole encounter takes less than a minute but he’s not rushing this guy. His whole body language is like they’ve just bumped into each other on a Sunday afternoon and they have all the time in the world.”

Inspired by his son

Fraser has been vocal about his own son, Griffin, who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum. In a past Upworthy article, we cite an Interview Magazine piece where Fraser shares, “And because of the beauty of his spectrum—call it a disorder if you will, I disagree with you—he knows nothing of irony. He doesn’t know what cynicism is. You can’t insult him. He can’t insult you. He’s the happiest person and is, in my life and many others’, also the manifestation of love.”