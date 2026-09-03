Daughter tells dad she’s pregnant with triplets. His comedic reaction has touched millions.

Getting pregnant with triplets is rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, triplet (or higher) births happen in an average of 71.3 births per 100,000.

It was unexpected, and admittedly overwhelming, news for expectant mom Michelle Mezin. Her emotional triplet pregnancy reveal to her family has gone viral for her dad’s “comedic relief” in a video that’s been viewed over 31 million times.

“My dad’s reaction is my personal favorite reaction to watch back because you get all the emotions plus you see him almost revert back to when he was told he was having twins😂,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Triplets pregnancy reveal

Mezin’s video begins with her holding a red heart balloon and a sonogram. She walks over to her dad for a hug and, as she does, gets emotional. “I’m pregnant…with three. I’m having three,” she cries. Two more red heart balloons appear in frame, handed to her by other family members.

Shocked, her dad replies, “Excuse me? Three babies? My gosh…she can’t do this all by herself!”

This is when his true sense of humor starts to shine. Struggling to comprehend the news truly, he asks, “Wait, how can you have triplets?!”

His stunned face says it all. Mezin writes, “Pretty sure my dad glitched and went straight back in time to when he found out he was having twins (me and my sister).”

In the caption, she added, “My dad has ALWAYS, for every pregnancy of his daughters, joked around and told us to ‘have the doctor double check there isn’t another baby in there’ 😂 because on my parents fourth pregnancy, they found out there were having me and my twin sister & my dad just about panicked apparently, asking the doctor to make sure there wasn’t a third.”

Dad’s comedic reaction to triplets

As Dad snaps back to reality and the gravity of the announcement settles in, he says, “I need a drink!”

He immediately hugs Mezin and tells her, “Oh my gosh…I prayed too hard, I think!”

He then adds, “I think we need to relax,” but Mezin, through tears, says, “I don’t think I’ll be able to.”

“Wow…oh my god!” he utters, still taking it all in (and hoping to the last it might all be a joke).

Mezin shared with viewers that she is “so grateful for every second of his honest, scared, loving, worried, silly reaction. Since we have told my dad, he has not been able to contain his excitement for these babies… I’m talking every single time I see him, he gets giddy about the three miracles. ❤️❤️❤️ They are going to be so loved on by their papa; it’s unbelievable. 😭🥹”

Rainbow triplets

In a follow-up video, Mezin opened up to her followers about how her triplets are all “rainbow babies.” She explains that, back in April, she and her husband Steven found out they were pregnant after trying for another baby (in addition to their toddler son, Cole) for “at least 7 months.”

During their first doctor appointment, though, they found out they had lost the baby.

“We were devastated because we really wanted a baby,” she says, adding that the doctor said they should be able to get pregnant again quickly if they wanted to try. Emotionally exhausted, Mezin and her husband decided they needed a break from actively trying to get pregnant.

But five weeks later, she began to feel nauseous. So, she took multiple at-home pregnancy tests that revealed she was pregnant again.

“We were both thinking it was leftover hormones from the miscarriage,” she says in a “Part 2” post of their story.

A blood test soon confirmed she was indeed pregnant—with extremely high hormone levels. She then went in for an ultrasound with her twin sister as Steven wasn’t able to make the appointment. There, the news was revealed: not only was she pregnant…she was having triplets, just seven weeks after the miscarriage.

“Talk about a miracle!” she added.