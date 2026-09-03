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Hospice nurse shares the ‘last word’ nearly every patient says before passing. It’s heartbreaking.

Turns out our final words are simple, yet still profound.

By

Patrick Hamilton

hospice, last words, medical care, senior citizens, husband
Photo credit: CanvaA man in hospice utters his last words.

Peace activist and Buddhist monk Thích Nhất Hạnh once wrote that “Birth and death are two sides of the same coin. You cannot pull them apart.” What happens after death remains one of life’s most profound mysteries. 

For healthcare professionals—such as hospice and intensive care unit (ICU) nurses—witnessing the end of life is a challenging reality. But they must confront it as part of their daily routine. These caregivers have noticed striking patterns in the emotional, psychological, and spiritual states of patients in their final moments. Now they’re sharing those experiences with the world.

The last word in final words

Among all the profound statements heard in palliative care settings, one word stands out above all others. According to hospice nurses, the single most common final word uttered by dying patients is simply, “Mom.”

This heartbreaking, but perhaps not-that-surprising phenomenon transcends age, background, and life experience. Whether a patient is 18 or 98 years old, many people regress in their final moments to a foundational desire for comfort. Mothers are often the earliest source of that comfort and safety. The end loops back to the beginning in a profound way.

The ‘Spiritual Shift’ and Common Phrases

Beyond individual words, critical care nurses report witnessing an unexplainable, subtle “shift” right before death. In surveys, they’ve spoken about how their patients experience an intuitive, powerful awareness of what is about to occur.

hospice care, woman, death, nurse, medical care, last words
A nurse with a woman in hospice. Credit: Canva

In a recent blog post, ICU nurses shared their observations of a recurring pattern among critically ill patients. Even when medical monitors indicate stable vital signs and physiological equipment shows no immediate danger, patients frequently speak three distinct phrases in close succession:

  • “Can you please tell my family I loved them?” An urgent, final effort to clear the slate, resolve unfinished emotional business, and ensure their relatives know the depth of their affection.
  • “I don’t feel good.” A plain, honest acknowledgment of reality. They’re simply describing the sensation of their organs slowing and the body shutting down.
  • “I know I’m going to die.” An uncanny but clear realization of what is happening. It’s one thing to consider the possibility, but it’s another to experience it personally. 
Watch on  YouTube

Nurses emphasize that these statements are rarely spoken in terror. Rather, they often reflect a quiet, peaceful acknowledgment of mortality. Ultimately, these poignant insights offer a deeply human window into end-of-life care. They serve as a powerful reminder that when everything else fades away, what matters most to human beings is connection, love, and the comfort of home. Especially from the person who brought them into this world in the first place: Mom. 

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