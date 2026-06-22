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Michigan high schooler with one leg defies odds, becomes varsity baseball team’s star pitcher

Sophomore Chris McNeal at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan is chasing his baseball dreams.

By

Emily Shiffer

baseball player, pitcher, high school baseball, high school pitcher, varsity baseball player
Photo credit: CanvaA high school baseball player throws a pitch.

A high school baseball player in Michigan is defying the odds and proving nothing is impossible with some grit and determination. Chris McNeal, a sophomore at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is the varsity team’s starting pitcher—despite only having one leg.

In an interview with MLive News, McNeal, his family, friends, and head baseball coach shared his story of overcoming numerous health challenges to make it where he is today.

“I didn’t even realize he was missing his leg until partway through the season,” his coach, Zach Rickli told the news outlet.

McNeal rises above his health struggles

Since birth, McNeal has been a fighter. He was born with a rare condition called VACTERL association, “a rare condition that left him with a deformed left leg, a missing kidney and a damaged spine.”

His mom, Renee McNeal, shared with MLive, “I found out at 20 weeks. We knew that his foot was deformed. We knew he was missing a kidney. We weren’t sure if his spine was deformed yet. He was a great baby!”

McNeal underwent a below-the-knee amputation of his left foot at just four months old, and spent most of his childhood in and out of hospitals. In total, he had 17 surgeries.

“He kind of scared us. He never cried,” his mom added.

Ignoring the haters

McNeal has been an underdog from the start, with many people doubting his abilities.

“It’s not always been easy. There are definitely some people that are kind of hateful about it, that are judgmental about it or have stereotypes about it of ‘Oh he has one leg. He’s not going to throw that hard. And then I just do what I do. I try my best and stay out of my head,” he told the outlet. “I don’t listen to people. Half the people that hate, they don’t do what I do.”

However, it’s been fuel to his motivation.

“It’s definitely helped me have more of a mindset of ‘keep going, don’t let it stop you,” he added.

According to his dad Corey McNeal, it’s helped develop a bevy of positive attributes. He shared, “He’s just a good kid…his character, his personality, the way he treats people.”

Coach Rickli added that his teammates “look at him as an inspiration. A lot of our guys on the team are like, ‘I don’t think I’d be doing the things that you’re doing if I was in the position that you’re in right now.”

McNeal has found humor with his circumstances too, adding that when people ask what happened to his foot, he says, “It got bit off by a shark in the Bahamas when I was three.”

Viewers respond

McNeal’s tenacity earned him major praise in the comment section, inspiring people to never let challenges stop them:

“Such a strong kid! Representation matters. What a role model, for us all!”

“What an amazing positive mindset 👏 keep it up!! God bless you and your plans 🙏.”

“🙌🔥👏👏 good frame of mind. Others centered and pouring into your cup. Soak up that time on the mound, keep doing you. Put in that good work, in the classroom and weight room. People will hate, you keep doing great. Sending good vibrations.. stay away from the sharks🤔😜😂😂”

“Keep going! This is an awesome story.”

“Way to fight! You are right. Don’t let them get into your head. You are doing what you love to do! Cheering for you!”

“Do you remember the Yankees pitcher Jim Abbott who was born without a right hand? He pitched in the majors for ten years and he threw a no-hitter! This young man will hopefully reach the majors too and I wish him all the best! ❤️⚾️”

“This is strength and positivity, this is a strong young man!”

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