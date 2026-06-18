After beating leukemia with support from his mentor, this teen stood by him through brain surgery

When Sterling Owens Jr. and Matt Maneval entered each other’s lives through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS) in 2017, they had no idea their bond would be life-saving for both of them. Sterling, now 16, was just eight years old when he was matched with his Big Brother Matt, now 33, through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area.

But Sterling would need Matt’s support more than he thought. Three months into their mentorship, Sterling found out he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

Undeterred, Matt was by Sterling’s side throughout cancer treatment. Years later, Matt would look to Sterling for support during his own health scare that required brain surgery.

Supporting Sterling through leukemia

During Sterling’s battle with leukemia, Matt consistently showed up for him.

“I was able to visit him in the hospital a few weeks after—we spent our time still playing games with brotherly competitive spirit, though now our outings were interrupted as doctors and nurses were in and out of the room to examine him and perform procedures,” Matt shared. “No matter what they asked him to do and even if he was scared, I saw his brave spirit and strength with which he faced every challenge. Through his years of treatment, Sterling was in and out of the hospital and we were able to gradually ease back into regular outings.”

During COVID, new challenges to connect arose, but they were able to make it work via Zoom and online games. Now a sophomore in high school and playing football, their bond continues to grow.

“I’ve seen him become a kind young man who looks after his friends, cares about his family, and wants to help others,” said Matt. “He faces any challenges in his life with bravery and strength while still being curious about the world and open to learning.”

Sterling supports Matt through brain surgery

Years later, Sterling was there for Matt after a tumor was found on his pituitary gland.

“After Sterling’s health challenges in the first few years of our match, the tables turned for me when I went through my own health journey and had brain surgery in 2024,” Matt explained.

He was inspired to stay strong after witnessing Sterling do the same through his leukemia battle.

“After my initial diagnosis there were periods of shock and uncertainty about my prognosis. Thinking about how Sterling faced his cancer diagnosis was an anchor for me in that time, helping get me through the next few months with a source of bravery and confidence from him,” Matt added.

The duo wins Bigs and Littles of the Year

On June 18, 2026, at the BBBS conference in Atlanta, Georgia, Sterling and Matt were awarded the Bigs and Littles of the Year award. The award is a national honor given annually to one Big Brother, one Big Sister, and their Littles who exemplify the life-changing impact of mentorship.

During his acceptance speech, Matt shared that he was inspired to join BBBS through his dad Dan—who also served as a Big Brother. His dad’s Little Brother, Todd, would become Matt’s godfather, solidifying how meaningful the program truly was to their family.

“Growing up, hearing stories about his experience as a Big taught me the value of volunteering and giving back to your community,” he said. “So, when I settled down in the Bay Area, I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps and become a Big too.”

He explained that his dad had one piece of advice for him as he became a Big Brother. “I remember asking my dad if he had any advice and him telling me, ‘The most important thing is to be reliable. Don’t flake, don’t cancel. You need to keep showing up.’”

Sterling and Matt have been matched for nine years, and their relationship continues to grow.

“Week after week, year after year, through hospital rooms and homework and hard conversations and a whole lot of Xbox, it becomes a special bond. Something that goes both ways,” he shared.