Dallas photographer snuck up to a couple and captured their proposal. They had no idea.

One couple got the surprise of a lifetime during their intimate marriage proposal. The sweet moment took place in a garden in Dallas, Texas, when a photographer hired to take a different couple’s engagement photos noticed a man on a bridge getting down on one knee.

There were only a few possibilities for why a man would approach a woman on bended knee. He could have been serenading her or asking for forgiveness. He may have simply been tying his shoe. Or, he could have been kneeling to ask for his partner’s hand in marriage.

Being an observant man, photographer Quran Gooch, owner of Captured by Q, saw a ring box and quickly deduced he was witnessing a proposal. Man holding woman’s hand with red engagement ring box

Photo Credit: Canva

A proposal without a photographer could be seen as a Shakespearean-level tragedy for some, and Gooch wasn’t about to let that happen. But the scenario put him in a bit of a pickle, as that wasn’t the couple he was being paid to photograph. However, impeccable communication, quick thinking, and the generosity of the original couple created the perfect conditions for capturing the magical moment.

It doesn’t take much time to be kind, and in this case, that meant just a few clicks and a little patience.

Capturing the moment

Everyone involved saw what was going down except the couple distracted by the proposal. The original couple, who were standing on cement pillars in the middle of a pond, encouraged the photographer to hurry away and capture the proposal.

“I’m the client. They asked and me and my fiancé encouraged him to capture such a special moment for another couple. We were basically finished. All love here,” the woman from the original couple writes.

The soon-to-be engaged couple had no idea what was happening around them. They were too busy focusing on their own very special moment, etching it into their memories, adding it to their love story. Now they have a delightful twist that can serve as the cherry on top of the retelling of their proposal. To make the story even sweeter, the original couple and the photographer’s assistant gushed with joy as they witnessed the woman say yes.

The final results are in

The entire thing happened very quickly, and the results were stunning and candid. When the proposal was over, Gooch informed the couple that he had secretly captured it on his camera. Any apprehension seemingly melted away when the now-betrothed pair saw the beautiful photos.

“Oh my gosh, the lighting! That’s so pretty,” the newly engaged woman gushes before her fiancé says, “You guys crushed it.”

People who viewed the video posted to Instagram were mostly positive. One person says, “I look at it like this: Yes I paid for a session but the other couple got moments they can’t get back. The Photographer gained another client for sure, and just maybe I got a discount, longer session, and or free time included. We all won.”

The original couple beams

Another jokes, “I’m not mad you left to get the pics, I’m mad you left them in the middle of the pond.”

Many commenters wanted to see the final results of the proposal photos and the original engagement shoot, which were shared in a follow-up post.

Someone writes, “This was professionalism. Didn’t intrude, didn’t interfere with what was going on, just captured a beautiful moment, fly-on-wall style. You a real one!”

“I love that he planned something intimate with no production and you captured it,” one person adds.

Another photographer gushes, “Oh my GOSH, they turned out perfectly!!”