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Mom puts a camera on her 2-year-old daughter as she takes a solo journey to ‘Mimi’s house’

“Her POV is giving she travelled for 40 days and 40 nights.”

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

cute kid videos, family humor, wholesome videos
What a journey.

The world can feel so wondrously big when we’re kids, to the point where even the smallest excursions can feel like a grand adventure. Even, say, a walk to grandma’s house next door.

That was certainly the case for Missy Lanning’s sweet two-year-old daughter. And thanks to modern-day technology, we all got to go along for the adorable ride! In a previous clip posted to her TikTok, Lanning explains that her little one walks alone to Grandma’s (aka Mimi’s) house, which is on the same plot of land.

Naturally, when someone suggested that Lanning put a microphone on her daughter for the next solo journey, Lanning did one better and strapped a full-blown camera on her. A delightful (and loooooong) journey filled with giant blue skies, friendly farm creatures, and wholesome Little House on the Prairie vibes ensued.

Watch:

So cute, right? Especially hearing her say “chitens” instead of chickens. And the fact that she’s wearing a Little Red Riding Hood-esque cloak ON HER WAY TO GRANDMA’S? Chef’s kiss.

The internet cannot get enough

Down in the comments, people were floored at getting to see the full scope of a trip like that when seen through the eyes of a small child.

“Her POV is giving she travelled for 40 days and 40 nights.”

“She’s gonna grow up to tell her kids how you made her through mountains and snow storms to get to Mimi’s.”

“Her POV is making me realize how huge the world must seem to kids! I’ve never considered this before.”

“The road was long and treacherous, it was many days. But we had pet friends along the way.”

“She left on Sunday and got there on Monday.”

“From her POV it was like hiking the Appalachian Trail.”

We might not ever technically be able to turn back the clock and return to a time when the world was this vast, but children help us remember that feeling when we just sit back and watch them experience it for the first time.

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

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