McDonald's assistant manager dubbed 'Mama McDonalds' helps struggling teen get into college

"I didn't even think I'd make it to college—or senior year."

McDonald's manager dubbed 'Mama McDonald's helps teen get into college.

Unconditional positive support in your teen years can be life-changing, and it's something many teens take for granted. But 18-year-old Emanuel Graham didn't always have that luxury until he started working at McDonald's. Yes, the fast food chain.

By the time Graham was 13, he had lost both of his parents and found himself without the parental support he needed to thrive. "After those years, I kept messing up in school because both of my biggest support systems, they were gone," he told CBS. Graham went on to say, "I didn't even think I'd make it to college—or senior year."

That's a lot of pressure for a teen to face alone, but while in high school, Graham started working at his local McDonald's in Lynn, Massachusetts, where he met assistant manager Andrea De La Rosa. Turns out he was in for much more than a job because De La Rosa became a mentor and one of the adults cheering in Graham's corner.

“When he came to me and said he wanted to apply [to college], I sat him down and we filled out applications on my lunch break,” De La Rosa told McDonald's Corporate.

The teen gave De La Rosa the nickname "Mama McDonald's" because she makes it a point to be there for her young employees. She even goes as far as to answer their late-night calls, as well as helping them with homework and their college applications.

"You never stop being a mother just because they're not your kids," De La Rosa told CBS. And thanks to Mama McDonald's' help, Graham is now a student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, studying business.

Graham isn't the only one who finds the support De La Rosa gives to be valuable. During an interview with CBS, one young employee said, "I don't have a good relationship with my mother. Andrea gives me the mother figure that I never had."

It seems that De La Rosa is leaving her impact on every teen that comes to work in her McDonald's. Though Graham no longer works with the manager while he attends school, he says she continues to check in on him often to make sure he has what he needs.

“Every child deserves to have a parent or someone standing in their corner, the kids are our future and if they get the right push they can exceed and excel in life,” said De La Rosa to McDonald's Corporate.

See the sweet interactions below:

Education

She quit teaching, works at Costco, and has 'never been happier.' That says something.

Maggie Perkins' viral videos and unique perspective have ignited the conversation around teacher attrition.

Maggie Perkins/TikTok

Maggie Perkins doesn't miss having a winter break.

Maggie Perkins loves teaching, loves teachers and loves students. In fact, she loves them so much that working on her Ph.D. in Educational Theory and Practice. Her research is focused on teacher attrition, examining why quality, experienced teachers quit the profession—something she understands all too well since she recently became one of them.

The former educator now works at Costco and she says she's never been happier. Her migraines are gone. Her anxiety has improved. She sleeps through the night. As an entry-level employee, she makes less money than she did teaching, but not enough less to make a difference in her financial situation. She goes home from work happy at the end of the day.

Perkins has been sharing the contrast in working conditions between the classroom and Costco on her TikTok channel and it is eye-opening, to say the least.

Identity

Church of England is considering switching to gender-neutral pronouns for God

The church announced that it could be breaking away from its tradition of referring to God as "he."

Canva

The Church of England announced that it was considering adopting more inclusive language when refering to God.

Is God male? Female? Both? Neither? In Christian scripture, the answer is not so cut and dried. God is often referred to as the Heavenly Father who created man in “his” image. At the same time, other parts of the Bible contradict that notion, indicating that God is equal parts masculine and feminine, being the sum total and creator of all things. One could also say that God is neither male nor female, again considering that, in being everything, God is not limited to what distinguishes humans from one another.

It’s because of this nuance that the Church of England announced that it would be considering dropping the use of “he” and “him” and instead adopting gender-neutral pronouns.

According to The Guardian, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the commission behind this change, argues that while this breaks traditional teachings, the church had already been “exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years.”

church of england

No specifics of the project have been revealed.

Photo by Cherry Laithang on Unsplash

The project comes in response to Rev. Joanna Stobart, vicar of Ilminster and Whitelackington in Somerset, who asked the synod to provide an “update on the steps being taken to develop more inclusive language” used in prayer, especially for those who "wish to use authorized liturgy and speak of God in a non-gendered way.”

While specifics of this campaign remain unclear, there has already been pushback, particularly at the possibility of removing the term “Our Father” from The Lord’s Prayer. The Telegraph reported that the Rev. Dr. Ian Paul asserted that it would change the messaging to something not "grounded in the scriptures".

“‘Father’ can’t be substituted by ‘Mother’ without changing meaning, nor can it be gender-neutralized to ‘parent’ without loss of meaning,” he said.

Still, a spokesperson for the Church of England countered, “This is nothing new. Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female, yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship.” This interest in exploring new language is therefore a way to further align values.

While the concept of using gender-neutral language might be relatively new for English speakers, other languages around the world have used non-gendered pronouns for centuries. English itself is a language comprised of several mother tongues and is constantly evolving—hence why it has so much variety. So perhaps this change is merely an example of what the English language naturally does, what it has always done.

Either way, it’s an interesting example of how language is merely a tool to put a name to that which is intangible—a tool that can change depending on its purpose. In this case, it's being used to define arguably the most intangible thing in the universe.

Joy

'SNL' cast can't keep it together during a sketch where Ego Nwodim battles her steak dinner

Bowen Yang had to cover his face.

via Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Pedro Pascal and Bowen Yang can't keep a straight face as Ego Nwodim tries to cut her steak.

Most episodes of “Saturday Night Live” are scheduled so the funnier bits go first and the riskier, oddball sketches appear towards the end, in case they have to be cut for time. But on the February 4 episode featuring host Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian,” “The Last of Us”), the final sketch, “Lisa from Temecula,” was probably the most memorable of the night.

That’s high praise because it was a strong episode, with a funny “Last of Us” parody featuring the Super Mario Brothers and a sketch where Pascal played a protective mother.

Joy

Man captures magical scenes of acorn characters and the wildlife that stumbles upon them

David Bird has created over 100 "Becorns," each with their own name and personality.

David M. Bird/Facebook

David Bird's "Becorn" scenes are like something out of a fairy tale.

No matter how old we get, there's a part of us that revels in the magical wonder of childhood. One toy designer-turned-acorn artist has tapped straight into that wonder with the worlds he creates for his "Becorns" and the creatures who stumble upon them.

Becorns are David Bird's name for the tiny characters he creates out of acorns and sticks. He has made over 100 of them, all with different personalities and names (such as Bing, Cooper, Big Boone and Vildegarde), and they are absolutely precious.

Meet Dink, for instance:


Dink may be having a solo moment of awe here, but Becorns aren't usually on their own when Bird captures them in photos. After setting up a scene and waiting patiently, Bird might catch one of his Becorn friends examining an insect, bathing with a bird or sparring with a squirrel.

Science

World renowned 'Goose Whisperer' explains why his ethical foie gras is so expensive

Few delicacies are as controversial as the rich, buttery, cream-like spread made from fattened goose or duck liver, better known as foie gras.

Canva

Foie gras is currently banned in New York and California.

Few delicacies are as controversial as the rich, buttery, cream-like spread made from fattened goose or duck liver, better known as foie gras.

The process of making foie gras is considered extremely cruel, requiring the liver to become abnormally enlarged from a disease called hepatic steatosis. This is caused by gavaging, a process in which the bird is force-fed exorbitant amounts of food through a long metal tube being shoved down its throat, pumping in so much food that the liver swells up to ten times its normal size. Hence why the food item is so expensive, priced at $40-$80 per pound, and banned in both New York and California as well as a handful of countries.

However, one farmer in Spain makes foie gras using no gavaging and no force-feeding. He doesn't even use cages. His foie gras costs twice as much at a little over $200 for a 180-gram jar. But here’s why it’s worth every penny.

Pets

Rescue dog saves her blind sister from drowning and it was caught on video

This pup deserves a trophy and unlimited treats.

Sassy Facebook screenshot

Rescue dog saves her blind sister from drowning.

Who's a good dog? That's a question dog owners ask often just because their dogs merely exist. Of course, the answer will always and forever be, "You are!" to whatever dog you're speaking to. But some dogs take their status of good girl or good boy to a whole new dimension, elevating them from just a good dog to the goodest dog.

Yes, I know goodest isn't a word, but dogs don't know that. Dogs don't speak our language and certainly don't understand the rules of grammar, but that doesn't stop them from being the best full-body-wagging companions there are, and it doesn't stop them from claiming their "goodest dog" title.

Today that title goes to Caipirinha, the rescue dog who saved her blind sister after she fell into the pool.

Luna is a 14-year-old blind dog who recently started to become disoriented according to her owner, Dustin. While the family was inside the house, Luna lost her orientation and fell into the pool. If you've never had a blind dog, it may be surprising to know that they can get around pretty well so long as you don't change the layout of your home or backyard set up often.

