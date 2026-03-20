FC Barcelona debuts jerseys designed by fan with Down syndrome to raise awareness

Fans of professional football club FC Barcelona may have noticed the team wearing a unique kit against Newcastle United during the Champions League round of 16 on March 18. The traditional blue-and-red striped jerseys were reworked with a standout typeface by Anna Vives, a fan and artist with Down syndrome.

FC Barcelona teamed up with Vives in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which takes place on March 21. The team also secured a 7–2 victory over Newcastle United.

Before the matchup, FC Barcelona shared the news on X, including a photo of Vives’ design on player Lamine Yamal’s kit.

“A special jersey with a purpose, honoring International Down Syndrome Day and celebrating the talent of Anna Vives, an incredible artist with Down syndrome,” they shared. Una camiseta especial con un propósito: dar visibilidad al Día Internacional del Síndrome de Down y celebrar el talento de Anna Vives, una artista increíble con síndrome de Down. ♾️ pic.twitter.com/R6Jbu183oc— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 18, 2026

In a press release, FC Barcelona noted that the collaboration with Vives was made possible through the FC Barcelona Foundation. It’s also the second time the two have teamed up.

“It is not the first time Barça have used Anna’s inclusive typeface,” the release stated. “The club previously supported the initiative during the 2013 Joan Gamper Trophy match against Santos, highlighting its commitment to raising the visibility of people who are too often overlooked.” 🚨 Barcelona are set to debut with a special kit for "World Down Syndrome Day" against Newcastle United in the Champions League this week.



The kit's typeface was been designed by Anna Vives, a talented young Catalan artist who has Down Syndrome.



The collaboration is a central… pic.twitter.com/VLB7O3TR55— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) March 15, 2026

FC Barcelona fans react

On X, fans shared their praise for the collaboration with Vives:

“Precious and even more so for the cause it is, I want one.”

“I love it even more this way.”

“What a beautiful initiative, the t-shirt highlights talent and inclusion. Congratulations to Anna and the team.”

“The letters are super awesome.”

“An epic t-shirt for an epic match.”

“It’s a beautiful shirt, they have to wear it in all the Champions League matches.”

Who is Anna Vives?

In an interview with Pixartprinting, Vives’ brother Marc said her artistic journey began in 2011 after she lost her job at a local supermarket. He encouraged her to learn how to write on a computer, adding, “with no idea what she could do.” She was a fast learner and quickly became obsessed with typefaces.

This led her to create her own typeface, which combines lowercase and uppercase letters interchangeably and was first digitized in 2012.

She is currently showcasing her typeface around the world with a campaign called Visible-IN to promote visibility and social equality. Eight international soccer clubs will wear her typeface to mark World Down Syndrome Day, including four South American clubs, three European clubs, and one South African club. View this post on Instagram

What is World Down Syndrome Day?

World Down Syndrome Day has been part of the United Nations calendar since 2012. This year, it falls on March 21.

That it falls on the 21st is a meaningful nod to Down syndrome, also known as trisomy 21. The condition occurs when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21—three instead of two.

According to Down Syndrome International, the day “calls everyone to action with a theme to ensure the human rights of people with Down syndrome and works with members to organize worldwide activities and discussions.”

This year’s theme centers on loneliness. The organization noted that “for many people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, loneliness is a more common and painful experience. Their families can feel lonely too, and feel cut off from support.”