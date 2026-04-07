Cat that wandered onto the stage during orchestral performance becomes surprise star of the show

Oh, what it must be like to be a cat. To never suffer from imposter syndrome, to take on foes at least twice your size without hesitation, to navigate the world like you’re on every VIP list in existence. What a glorious life indeed. Take this concert-crashing kitty, for example. During a live orchestra performance at the 52nd annual Istanbul Music Festival, a curious feline wandered up on stage during a performance of Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony No. 6 without a care in the world—and of course, it was all anybody could talk about.
In a clip shared to multiple social media platforms by several news outlets, including @abcnews on TikTok, we see the gray and white cat traipsing onto the stage, as if drawn in by the whimsical tune being played.
Then, it literally catwalks across the stage, unbothered from beginning to end.
Watch:
Of course, as many viewers pointed out, this is an all-too-common sight in Istanbul, which, like many Muslim countries, holds a special place in its heart for felines. According to Catster, cats don’t have owners. Instead, they are taken care of by the entire community all around the city—from tea houses to ferries to public transport and beyond. Istanbul even funds veterinary care for its stray cats, including spaying and neutering, emergency care, and a mobile Vetbus. It’s pretty much Kitty Heaven over there.
In Islam, cats have special privileges over other pets. “Cats have a very special place in the Muslim household and in the Muslim culture in general,” Imran Malik told The Columbus Dispatch. A big reason for this is that they are considered pure, clean, and hygienic. The Prophet Muhammad was also known for his fondness for cats.
In a small village in Pwani, a district on Tanzania’s coast, a massive dance party is coming to a close. For the past two hours, locals have paraded through the village streets, singing and beating ngombe drums; now, in a large clearing, a woman named Sheilla motions for everyone to sit facing a large projector screen. A film premiere is about to begin.
It’s an unusual way to kick off a film about gender bias, inequality, early marriage, and other barriers that prevent girls from accessing education in Tanzania. But in Pwani and beyond, local organizations supported by Malala Fund and funded by Pura are finding creative, culturally relevant ways like this one to capture people’s interest.
The film ends and Sheilla, the Communications and Partnership Lead for Media for Development and Advocacy (MEDEA), stands in front of the crowd once again, asking the audience to reflect: What did you think about the film? How did it relate to your own experience? What can we learn?
Sheilla explains that, once the community sees the film, “It brings out conversations within themselves, reflective conversations.” The resonance and immediate action create a ripple effect of change.
Across Tanzania, gender-based violence often forces adolescent girls out of the classroom. This and other barriers — including child marriage, poverty, conflict, and discrimination — prevent girls from completing their education around the world.
Sheilla and her team are using film and radio programs to address the challenges girls face in their communities. MEDEA’s ultimate goal is to affirm education as a fundamental right for everyone, and to ensure that every member of a community understands how girls’ education contributes to a stronger whole and how to be an ally for their sisters, daughters, granddaughters, friends, nieces, and girlfriends.
Sheilla’s story is one of many that inspired Heart on Fire, a new fragrance from the Pura x Malala Fund Collection that blends the warm, earthy spices of Tanzania with a playful, joyful twist. Here’s how Pura is using scent as a tool to connect the world and inspire action.
A partnership focused on local impact, on a global mission
Pura, a fragrance company that recognizes education as both freedom and a human right, has partnered with Malala Fund since 2022. In order to defend every girl’s right to access and complete 12 years of education, Malala Fund partners with local organizations in countries where the educational barriers are the greatest. They invest in locally-led solutions because they know that those who are closest to the problems are best equipped to solve and build durable solutions, like MEDEA, which works with communities to challenge discrimination against girls and change beliefs about their education.
But local initiatives can thrive and scale more powerfully with global support, which is why Pura is using their own superpower, the power of scent, to connect people around the world with the women and girls in these local communities.
The Pura x Malala Fund Collection incorporates ingredients naturally found in Tanzania, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Brazil: countries where Malala Fund operates to address systemic education barriers. Eight percent of net revenue from the Pura x Malala Fund Collection will be donated to Malala Fund directly, but beyond financial support, the Collection is also a love letter to each unique community, blending notes like lemon, jasmine, cedarwood, and clove to transport people, ignite their senses, and help them draw inspiration and hope from the global movement for girls’ education. Through scent, people can connect to the courage, joy, and tenacity of girls and local leaders, all while uniting in a shared commitment to education: the belief that supporting girls’ rights in one community benefits all of us, everywhere.
You’ve already met Sheilla. Now see how Naiara and Mama Habiba are building unique solutions to ensure every girl can learn freely and dare to dream.
Naiara Leite is reimagining what’s possible in Brazil
In Brazil, where pear trees and coconut plantations cover the Northeastern Coast, girls like ten-year-old Julia experience a different kind of educational barrier than girls in Tanzania. Too often, racial discrimination contributes to high dropout rates among Black, quilombola and Indigenous girls in the country.
“In the logic of Brazilian society, Black people don’t need to study,” says Naiara Leite, Executive Coordinator of Odara, a women-led organization and Malala Fund partner. Bahia, the state where Odara is based, was once one of the largest slave-receiving territories in the Americas, and because of that history, deeply-ingrained, anti-Black prejudice is still widespread. “Our role and the image constructed around us is one of manual labor,” Naiara says.
But education can change that. In 2020, with assistance from a Malala Fund grant, Odara launched its first initiative for improving school completion rates among Black, quilombola, and Indigenous girls: “Ayomidê Odara”. The young girls mentored under the program, including Julia, are known as the Ayomidês. And like the Pura x Malala Fund Collection’s Brazil: Breath of Courage scent, the Ayomidês are fierce, determined, and bursting with energy.
Ayomidês take part in weekly educational sessions where they explore subjects like education and ethnic-racial relations. The girls are encouraged to find their own voices by producing Instagram lives, social media videos, and by participating in public panels. Already, the Ayomidês are rewriting the narrative on what’s possible for Afro-Brazilian girls to achieve. One of the earliest Ayomidês, a young woman named Debora, is now a communications intern. Another former Ayomidê, Francine, works at UNICEF, helping train the next generation of adolescent leaders. And Julia has already set her sights on becoming a math teacher or a model.
“These are generations of Black women who did not have access to a school,” Naiara says. “These are generations of Black women robbed daily of their dreams. And we’re telling them that they could be the generation in their family to write a new story.”
Mama Habiba is reframing the conversation in Nigeria
In Mama Habiba’s home country of Nigeria, the scents of starfruit, ylang ylang and pineapple, all incorporated into the Pura x Malala Collection’s “Nigeria: Hope for Tomorrow,” can be found throughout the vibrant markets. Like these native scents, Mama Habiba says that the Nigerian girls are also bright and passionate, but too often they are forced to leave school long before their potential fully blooms.
“Some of these schools are very far, and there is an issue of quality, too,” Mama Habiba says. “Most parents find out when their children are in school, the girls are not learning. So why allow them to continue?”
When girls drop out of secondary school, marriage is often the alternative. In Nigeria, one in three girls is married before the age of 18. When this happens, girls are unable to fulfill their potential, and their families and communities lose out on the social, health and economic benefits.
Completing secondary school delays marriage, and according to UNESCO, educated girls become women who raise healthier children, lift their families out of poverty and contribute to more peaceful, resilient communities.
To encourage young girls to stay in school, the Centre for Girls’ Education, a nonprofit in Nigeria founded by Mama Habiba and supported by Malala Fund and Pura, has pioneered an initiative that’s similar to the Ayomidê workshops in Brazil: safe spaces. Here, girls meet regularly to learn literacy, numeracy, and other issues like reproductive health. These safe spaces also provide an opportunity for the girls to role-play and learn to advocate for themselves, develop their self-image, and practice conversations with others about their values, education being one of them. In safe spaces, Mama Habiba says, girls start to understand “who she is, and that she is a girl who has value. She has the right to negotiate with her parents on what she really feels or wants.”
“When girls are educated, they can unlock so many opportunities,” Mama Habiba says. “It will help the economy of the country. It will boost so many opportunities for the country. If they are given the opportunity, I think the sky is not the limit. It is the starting point for every girl.”
From parades, film screenings to safe spaces and educational programs, girls and local leaders are working hard to strengthen the quality, safety and accessibility of education and overcome systemic challenges. They are encouraging courageous behavior and reminding us all that education is freedom.
Dogs are naturally driven by a sense of purpose and a need for belonging, which are all part of their instinctual pack behavior. When a dog has a job to do, it taps into its needs for structure, purpose, and the feeling of contributing to its pack, which in a domestic setting translates to its human family.
But let’s be honest: In a traditional domestic setting, dogs have fewer chores they can do as they would on a farm or as part of a rescue unit. A doggy mom in Vancouver Island, Canada had fun with her dog’s purposeful uselessness by sharing the 5 “chores” her pit bull-Lab mix does around the house.
The mom says Rhubarb has chores because “we didn’t raise a freeloader.”
Working like a dog
1. Makes sure the laundry doesn’t get cold
Translation: Sits on top of the clean laundry, ready to be folded.
2. Unlicensed therapist
Translation: Gives us kisses when we’re tired or feeling down.
3. Supervise repairs
Translation: She gets in the way when you’re in a compromised, uncomfortable position with a wrench in your hand.
4. Alerts us when there’s an intruder
Translation: Stands at the window and barks furiously at the mailman.
5. Keeps mum’s spot warm
Translation: Lays in her spot on her favorite chair in the living room.
Rhubarb’s fan club
Here are some of the comments inspired by the video.
“He’s carrying that household on his back. Give him a raise.“
“Obviously the most valuable member of the household.“
“Rhubarb needs a little vacation from working so flipping hard!“
“Hardest worker there ever was.“
“He’s carrying that household on his back.“
Here’s to Rhubarb, for earning his keep, and being adorable while doing it. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.
This article originally appeared two years ago.It has been updated.
When Annika first brought Frannie, an eight-year-old Golden Retriever, into her home, the dog couldn’t even stand up on her own. She weighed 125 pounds—twice what a healthy weight would be for a female of her breed. Any movement at all took Herculean effort. Frannie was depressed, which wasn’t surprising, as she was missing out on all the joys of doggie life.
Rover’s Retreat, a dog rescue in Los Angeles, rescued Frannie from a miserable life of sleeping on concrete. She had sores on her tail and massive calluses on her legs. She also suffered from hypothyroidism and was scheduled to be put down.
Annika got the call and responded immediately. “We didn’t even think or have a plan,” she wrote. “We just got in the car to go get her because the one thing we knew was that she did not deserve to die.” It took four people to get Frannie into the car.
They faced a steep uphill climb. Frannie had no energy and exhibited no personality to speak of. But her new family was determined to help her find herself, so they picked her up to take her outside daily, even just for a few assisted steps.
“One day, we were throwing the tennis ball around, and she perked her ears up,” Annika told The Dodo. “And we were like, ‘That’s weird! She’s been so sad and miserable this whole time.’ So we threw it towards her and she just went nuts.”
At first, she caught the ball with a cushioned stool under her belly and backside to support her. But after slowly increasing her exercise every day, she began standing on all fours and catching the ball without any assistance. Then she began to take a few steps to chase after it.
Slowly but surely, Frannie was getting healthier—and learning to be a dog.
She still had a ways to go with her weight, but the contrast from where she started was night and day. With help from her diligent family and therapeutic rehab treatments like walking on a water treadmill, Frannie kept getting healthier. By August, eight months after not even being able to stand, she had lost 50 pounds and was a whole new dog.
Annika told The Dodo she had previously cared for another obese Golden Retriever, Georgia, whom she had rehabilitated and later lost. “Something inside of me was like, ‘Georgia sent this dog to me,’” she said. “I got to fight for her.”
In December 2024, a year after she came to live with Annika, the family posted an update on Instagram:
“We are so happy to celebrate one whole year of Frannie!! In the last 12 months, she didn’t just lose 58 pounds—she gained so much! She learned how to get up on her own, how to walk, how to run, how to chase tennis balls, and even tackled the water treadmill like a champ! She discovered what it means to be loved and cared for, and most importantly, she gained her forever family and a whole new lease on life.”
Frannie continues to improve and thoroughly enjoy being a dog. “I still see her getting happier every day,” Annika told The Dodo.
There’s a famous novel called The Dogs of Babel. In it, a husband is distraught after the unexplained death of his wife, and spends the entire novel trying to extract information from the only witness to her final moments: their dog. It’s heartbreaking and funny and incredibly poignant.
However, it may not be realistic. And that’s because when you get down to it, dogs are actually quite bad at keeping secrets. One hilarious viral story shows exactly why.
As the photos suggest, he loves playing in the mud. Springers are active, love the great outdoors, and are known for having a lot of energy.
Recently, Jinky’s mom took him on a walk during a loose-leash training session when he took an unexpected turn that revealed where his doggie daddy had secretly been taking him. Loose-leash training is a method trainers use to teach dogs to walk on a leash with some slack without pulling or going after other dogs.
Here’s the big reveal that got daddy in the dog house. Jinky’s mom captioned the video:
“POV: you walk the dog the day after your husband did and now he’s dragging you into the village pub…”
Cover blown!
After Jinky turned to walk into the village pub as if he had done it a million times before, the wife thought it was hilarious and asked her husband to let her know she was on to him.
The clip was quite a hit on Instagram, where it has been seen over 5 million times and has over 200,000 likes. Many of the commenters suspected that there were many great friends and treats inside the pub, and that’s why Jinky wanted to go back.
“My spaniel nearly breaks the door down for the pub, is v embarrassing … but they do give extremely good treats so can’t blame him wanting to go in”
“My dog does this with yoga studios, she knows where the good pets are”
“But mum, the ‘ave footy on telly and all the lads are there!”
“Come on man, don’t be a snitch,” one user joked.
Others thought the wife should have let Jinky into the pub for a pint or two.
“Go on lad get him a **** pint”
“I mean as long as he’s got the first round…”
“Let the lad have a pint,” another joked.
“My friend’s dog does this, drags me to all the pubs, even if they’re closed,” another user added.
Dogs have a fantastic memory, but it works a little differently than ours. Their long-term memory is surprisingly good, but is heavily tied to the associations they make with people, places, and things, according to PetMD. The Instagram theories are probably correct that Jinky associates his visits to the pub with lots of treats, cuddles, and yummy smells. Research shows dogs can remember people, places, and smells for years and years — so it’s unlikely Jinky will be able to pass that pub without wanting to go in anytime soon!
Which, of course, is great news for Dad on their walks.
This article originally appeared two years ago ago. It has been updated.
In this weakening economy, tipping has become a hot-button issue. So when a pizza delivery man took to Reddit to share how he received “the best tip ever,” it led to a heartwarming surprise on so many levels.
It was just before Christmas when the delivery man set out on his usual run. He pulled up to one house, and just as he opened his car door, a fluffy cat jumped inside. Of course, he gave it some loving pets and headed to the front door to deliver the pies, assuming the feline belonged to the household.
Plot twist: the cat didn’t belong to them. In fact, the delivery man was told the cat’s previous owner had left him behind.
What happened next made for a wonderful holiday treat. In the subreddit r/cats, Brennan—aka u/renn_is_not_a_loser, who describes himself as a proud animal lover—shared a post titled, “Delivered a pizza and came home with the best tip ever.”
Meet Ringo Starr
“I wanted to share my girl Ringo Starr and her story; she has brought me so much joy and I’m so glad to have her in my life. I work as a pizza delivery driver, and back in December right before Christmas, I delivered a pizza, and when I pulled up, the sweetest cat ran up to my car and hopped in with me when I opened the door. I petted her and put her back out thinking she had a family. When I got to the door, I told the guy how sweet of a cat he had. It turns out she wasn’t his cat; the neighbors that lived there previously moved out and left this gorgeous girl in the streets. I asked if anybody was taking care of her, and nope, she was a stray. They fed her occasionally but couldn’t bring her in due to having too many cats already. Needless to say, when offered to take her with me, I did. I don’t know how someone could abandon such a sweet and friendly, healthy girl.”
He shared more photos from her first vet appointment, showing how healthy, safe, and happy she is now.
Cat lovers unite
The post quickly went viral. It has more than 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments supporting the OP, with some users even sharing their own rescue stories.
One commenter exclaimed, “You both are so amazing. I’m glad you adopted each other,” while another replied, “They’re both angels. They’ve redeemed each other.”
Another commenter expressed gratitude for kindness toward furry friends: “Thank you for taking such a sweet girl out of the cold and the dangers of the outside. A small bit of compassion really can change the life of an animal and fellow humans for the better.”
One commenter sweetly shared a common truth among animal rescuers: “That cat will love you till its last breath.”
Daffy
Many shared their own adorable rescue stories. Redditor u/Groovy_Cabbage had a similar delivery experience:
“This is Daffy. This picture was my first ever interaction with her. I met her while delivering for Uber Eats. I walked up to the customer’s door, and while handing over their food, she approached us from the outside. I complimented her (of course) thinking she was their cat, but they said that she was just a neighborhood stray who they occasionally fed. They then invited me to take her if I wanted. I didn’t know what to do, as I wasn’t in a position to care for a cat then. However, it was -10 degrees outside, and I was not going to leave her audibly crying out in the cold. She followed me back to my car, and when I opened the back door for her, she immediately knew what to do and hopped in. When I sat down in the driver’s seat, she came forward from the back to come into my lap, and then promptly started purring and making biscuits. I think it was just her way of saying thank you. 🥲 I still think of her often. But I am happy to say that she was quickly adopted from the humane society. I was able to visit her once before then. ❤️ She will always be my little girl.”
“This is Lucious James ‘Launchpad’ O’Malley aka Lou Lou or Lucifer. My daughter insists he’s a raccoon. I rescued him from our downtown storm drain before an unseasonably cold hit. He meowed at me. I meowed back, and after an hour, convinced him to get into my car. He’s …special.”
The other Ringo
Finally, u/DragonWyrd316 may have had the most delightful response of all. They wrote, “Ringo Starr, meet Ringo Starr. Your baby girl is as gorgeous as my baby boy.”
An amazingretirement village is accepting guests in Shropshire, England—but instead of catering to elderly people, it’s designed for elderly cats.Shropshire Cat Rescue has been rescuing elderly cats set to be euthanized and providing them with top-notch elder care for over 21 years. Thanks to donations and sponsorship, the retirement village was built in 2009 to create comfortable homes within the rescue for senior and super senior kitties.
The owner and co-founder of the rescue, Marion Micklewright, was tired of seeing older cats get passed over for adoption and subsequently put to sleep simply because they were old. So she decided to do something about it. Shropshire was created in 1991 and moved to Micklewright and her husband Richard’s current home address in 1998. Today there are cats wandering the retirement village who are over 20 years old. One cat, lovingly named Cat, loves to hang out in the little “store” in the tiny cat town, while others lounge in cat condos.
Veterinarian Dr. Scott Miller, TV personality, resident vet onITV’sThis Morning, and owner of an elderly cat himself, visited the feline retirement community in March 2024 to film for his new YouTube Channel, Rescue Vet. He was deeply impressed with how much the retirement community had to offer the cats that call it home and dubbed it the “cutest cat retirement village” according to Shropshire Star in 2024.
Retirement Village model spreads to the U.S.
Shropshire Cat Rescue is a marvel, but it’s not the only retirement home out there for felines. A Florida couple opened a retirement home for elderly cats, too. Terry and Bruce Jenkins decided to open their home for elderly cats in their backyard, rescuing them from “hardship situations.” Affectionately called Cats Cradle, the Jenkins’ rescue doesn’t adopt the old kitties out; they let them live out their years happy and cared for cozy in their backyard (that Bruce unofficially calls “cat Disneyland”). “I found a real purpose in caring for these animals who, in many ways, were a reflection of where I was in life, too,” Terry told AARP in 2023.
What Makes Shropshire Cat Rescue Unique
Wonderfully, there are several retirement homes for cats in America, but Shropshire’s retirement village operates like a small town. It comes complete with a storefront, six “homely chalets,” and the “Moggies Mansion,” a sort of common area for all the cats to congregate.
As of 2024, Shropshire Cat Rescue houses about 19 elderly cats, but have opened the village to “younger but just as in need” cats. They offer adoptions, are open to and eagerly welcome volunteers, and even host local events.
How to Support the PURR Project and Senior Kitties
You can support Shropshire with donations to their PURR Project, a new center complete with it’s own retirement village, nursery, pet hospital, education center, and even staff and volunteer accommodations.
Check it out:
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.
One of the main reasons humans and dogs have gotten along so well for centuries is that we just get each other. Dogs and humans can form incredibly close emotional bonds, and we also make great partners when working together, whether on a farm or in a K-9 unit. It’s no surprise that, according to Embark Veterinary, dogs and humans share an estimated 84% of our DNA and have over 17,000 similar genes.
Further, our species have evolved together. Dogs that were better able to communicate with humans—by understanding commands, making “puppy eyes,” and showing lower levels of aggression—were more likely to be bred, reinforcing those traits across the species.
A fantastic example of the bond between humans and dogs was recently shared by Emily Freireich, 24, on her 5-year-old dog Luna’s TikTok account. In the video, Freireich shows how Luna’s pupils dilate when she talks to her.
“Ignore my annoying baby talk, but I love seeing her eyes dilate when I talk to her. It makes me feel like she loves me so much,” she captioned the video. If you look closely, as Luna locks in with Freireich, her pupils (the black part of the eyes) grow larger.
“It makes me feel like she loves me and is listening to what I’m telling her,” Freireich told Newsweek. “She is the sweetest dog ever. She’s always happy to meet people and other dogs; she’s super cuddly and such a good girl.”
Why do dogs’ pupils dilate?
Dogs’ pupils get larger, or dilate, when they’re excited; that can mean they’re afraid or incredibly happy to see you. The pupils dilate to let in more light so they can see more clearly, whether that’s a threat or the person they love most in the world.
Dog owners should be aware, though: In some cases, pupil dilation may indicate that a dog is ill. If their pupils are dilated and they aren’t aroused for any reason, it may be time to make a vet appointment. But if you get home from work and they run to greet you and their pupils enlarge, it’s a sign they’re over the moon to see you.
“When it’s dark, they widen to let in more light and help you see better. Conversely, your pupils will decrease in size and constrict when faced with additional light. Both of these occurrences allow you to adapt your vision for your environment. … When you’re attracted to someone or see something that appeals to you, your body – or more specifically your sympathetic nervous system – activates. Your brain increases production of the hormones oxytocin and dopamine, both of which can cause your pupils to dilate so you can better see the object of your desire. … Remember, attraction is hardly the only reason your pupils might dilate. Fear can also stimulate your sympathetic nervous system and release hormones so your eyes can temporarily improve its vision.”
Freireich’s video is a wonderful reminder of how much we love our dogs and how much they love us back. We live about five times longer than they do, and we should never forget that they may be only a chapter in our lives, but to them, we are the whole book. So, we should give them all the love, attention, and affection they deserve.
No one would get a dog expecting it to not bark, try to eat human food, or need daily walks. And yet people regularly get flummoxed when their just-as-loveable cat exhibits completely natural behaviors like climbing tabletops or scratching at furniture.
Cat people, who delight in adapting their lives to make them as enriching as possible for their feline family members, know the flaw in this logic. After all, most cats spend more time in the house than their human counterparts. So shouldn’t the house belong just as much to them?
If you answered yes, then this response video from a vet should have you feeling pretty vindicated. If you answered no, prepare to reconsider.
Dr. Matt McGlasson is a veterinarian and chief medical officer at Noah’s Ark Animal Clinics in Kentucky, where he oversees a four-hospital network, and also happens to be the proud dad of a special needs cat named Rupaul. As he told Newsweek, he gets several comments each week saying it’s gross to have cats on the furniture. One viewer went further and called it “disgusting.”
McGlasson’s response to that comment racked up 11.8 million views on Instagram, and with good reason.
In the clip, McGlasson holds up Rupaul, who can’t use her hind legs, and lists off everything he would do for his cat, including co-signing a loan for her, letting her do his taxes, giving her the passwords to all his accounts, going into business with her, giving her $20,000 for bringing him a dead mouse, and making her the beneficiary on his life insurance policy. He also mentioned capital punishment, which he’s not normally in favor of, but “if someone hurts Rupaul, that’s another story.” And last, but certainly not least, letting Rupaul on the furniture.
Put simply: “My cat can do whatever she wants. It’s her world. I’m just living in it.”
Fellow cat owners in the comments could not agree more.
“My husband picked his new chair based on the cat. The arm had to be wide enough for her to sit whenever she chooses to have quality time with him.”
“I would donate my kidneys to Square if she needed them. Yes, I mean both.”
“‘You let your cat sleep with you?’ Ma’am, I’d let him represent me in court.”
“I bought my house for my senior kitties. I wanted to get out of our apartment so they could feel grass beneath their paws again before their time was up.”
Bottom line: climbing is part of a cat’s inherent programming. If cat owners truly want their home to be a safe space for their cat, this needs to be part of the equation. The good news is there are plenty of ways to redirect those instincts without conflict, like making sure there are dedicated cat trees to climb and scratching posts to use, or opting for furniture fabrics that cats tend to avoid, like microfiber.
And as a general rule, cats respond to positive reinforcement rather than punishment. Contrary to popular belief, cats don’t “know” when they’re being bad. Scolding them just teaches them to associate their behavior with negative attention, which isn’t fun for anyone.
As McGlasson, now with nearly 800,000 TikTok followers and a book called “How to Rate a Cat,” would tell you: having a pet in your home provides so much fulfillment and connection that small compromises, or large bank loans, are well worth it.
By the way, McGlasson’s TikTok and Instagram are full of hilarious (and informative!) cat content. Here’s a small sampling:
For more pawsome videos just like these, be sure to give McGlasson a follow.
Tiny houses are still a popular choice for people trying to downsize but tiny houses for cats are springing up in one man’s backyard.
Back in 2024, Barna thought he was doing a good deed for a stray cat that decided that he kinda liked hanging out in this human’s backyard. At first, the cat would show up but wouldn’t eat the food set out for him. That didn’t stop Barna.
The man continued to set food out for the cat. Taking note of the changing weather, Barna decided to take one of his hobbies and build the cat, now named Domino a cozy little house. Building things is a hobby for him, so he made sure to equip Domino’s tiny abode with a heating pad, light and camera.
Before too long the situation turned into a version of the famous children’s book, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Another cat showed up (because of course Domino had a bestie) but it didn’t stop there.
Barna built a tiny two story condo for the two cats to hang out in while still keeping Domino’s original tiny house. The backyard looks like it was made to host furry tenants in a makeshift cat community because more cats indeed showed up. Soon the tuxedo cat had several neighbors to hang out with and thanks to Barna, none of the cats looked like they were missing any meals.
“We have about four or five cats who will go in and sleep in the houses,” Barna told The Dodo. “One night one of the biggest storms of the year hit, I saw that two kittens actually took shelter in the house. That was one of the sweetest things ever.”
Barna had cameras set up inside and outside of the itty bitty kitty community so he can keep an eye on his feline neighbors. The cats’ landlord expressed that he feels gratification seeing his little houses be used by furry tenants. Having a group of cats around probably isn’t too terrible for keeping pests away either, so it’s a win for all involved.
Down in the comments, people applauded Barna for taking such good care of his feline friends.
“If you build it, they will come. what a kind and thoughtful gentleman to take care of these babies during the hard weather.”
“This man has such a good heart.”
“How a man treats animals reveals who the man is. This is a good man.”
“Just imagine how good the inside of those little houses feel to a kitty after he or she has been outdoors in all kinds of weather for who knows how long. They would finally be able to relax and get a good sleep. Kudos for being so kind and handy.”
“There is most definitely a special place in heaven for the animal rescuers. I love you.”
“This world NEEDS more people like this gentleman.”
Indeed, the world could definitely use a few more Barnas. Best of luck to him and his kitty companions.