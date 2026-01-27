A centuries-long 'ant war' spanning 600 miles is eerily human in its complexity
"These are not normal ants."
We often think of war as a strictly human phenomenon, but there are plenty of structured territorial battles that go on within the animal kingdom. Ants, in particular, engage in highly complex warfare, including "slave-making" (raiding other species' nests to steal young) and large-scale territorial conflicts between colonies.
In fact, there is one ant battle that’s gone on for so long that experts think it might be the longest non-human conflict in the world.
As explained by a video posted by Michael McBride, creator of the “edutainment” social media channel @IdeaSoup, this ongoing conflict spans a whopping 600 miles of the California coast. The main antagonist, if you will, is a "super colony" of Argentine ants, which have a unique set of superpowers.
For one thing, Argentine ants ignore other nests of the same species. They also support several queens, rather than one. This allows them to create massive interconnected, cooperative colonies that span across continents.
In fact, they “co-colonized” alongside the Europeans during a “peak point” of colonization. ”The earliest record of the Argentine ant in the United States specifically is from around 1890, when ships carrying sugar from Argentina landed in New Orleans. They traversed 2,000 miles to reach the Golden State sometime around 1905, and have been waging war ever since. Some believe that the Argentine ant is the only non-human species capable of such widespread “globalization,” according to McBride. They are technically the largest society in the world.
The warfare that goes on between Argentine ants and other super colonies is "surprisingly complex," said McBride, with defined frontlines on which 30 million ants die every year. And yet, the Argentine ants have the upper hand in their ability to unite. They might not have the size that some species possess, nor large mandibles, nor a stinger for weaponry, but they do have relentless aggression, overwhelming numbers, and extreme organization.
That, and their proclivity for chemical warfare. A major strategy Argentine ants implement is spraying toxic chemicals onto their enemies, which disorients the victim and marks them for other Argentine ants. A mob then surrounds the prey, pins them down, and dismembers them.
Showing that their greed knows no bounds, Argentine ants also rather easily take down spiders, flies, and other native insects. And when those resources are exhausted, they might find themselves in our own homes. Yes, these are the ants we might see lurking in our pet food bowls, kitchens, and dumpsters.
"The sun never sets on the Argentine Ant Empire." Kurzgesagt, YouTube
Gardens are a particularly precarious place for Argentine ants to dwell, because, get this, they are apparently capable of making negotiations with aphids. In exchange for the aphid's sweet secretion (yuck), Argentine ants will kill off their predators.
However, while Argentine ants have won many, many battles in California, they might not yet win the war. Some of their factions have broken off and formed their own empires, resulting in civil war and compromising their most winning strategy.
That, and fire ants, which also came from South America by way of Alabama, are a formidable foe, both in aggression and the ability to super-colonize. They're also larger in size and have venomous stingers. Basically, the war they waged in their homeland has now been moved to foreign lands. Who shall become the ultimate victor is still up to fate. Are you not entertained?!
Special thanks to @ideasoup on Instagram and Kurzgesagt on YouTube.