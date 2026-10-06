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A kid got his head stuck between two iron bars. Millions have watched NY firefighters free him.

Kids get their head stuck all the time. If you’ve ever wondered how firefighters deal with it, wonder no more.

By

Evan Porter

firefighters, rescue, humanity, kindness, community, firefighter, school, boy, children, parents, parenting, viral, humor
Photo Credit: Canva PhotosA boy got his head stuck in a metal fence, and New York firefighters knew just what to do.

Most people don’t realize that only a small percentage of firefighter calls involve suppressing an actual fire. Most of the time, these emergency workers are responding to medical distress, car accidents, or public service hazards like downed power lines and gas leaks.

One surprising event that may not happen daily, but is certainly routine enough for most firehouses, is the unfortunate moment when an inquisitive kid gets his head stuck somewhere he shouldn’t.

Casual FDNY street rescue of kid with head stuck goes viral

A heartwarming video has racked up views on social media this week, showing a young boy in New York with his head wedged firmly between the iron bars of a school or playground gate.

Firefighters calmly approach and get to work. To the boy’s credit, he seems to realize he’s not in any serious danger. There’s no sense of panic as he patiently waits for the firefighters to free his head.

How did he get his head through those bars so it couldn’t be pulled back out, though? Only kids know, because they seem to find a way to do it all the time.

It’s clear his ears are in the way, and, bafflingly, there seems to be no way to free him without special equipment.

Commentary from the peanut gallery in the background is priceless: “This kid did what I tell my kids… don’t ever do it. Your head’s gonna grow the second you put it through.

Clever technique squeezes iron bars to free the boy’s head

Amazingly, the FDNY crew has a nifty little technique for dealing with a stuck-head situation that doesn’t involve dangerous cutting, jaws of life, or power tools.

At least, in this case.

While giving the stuck boy some verbal support, they simply wrap a hefty strap around some of the bars and use a crowbar to twist it taut. Then, with some effort, a few of them keep twisting, using the crowbar’s leverage on the straps to pull things so tight that the tops of the bars bend under the strain.

This opens up a small gap in the bars below where the boy’s head is stuck. Another firefighter positioned behind him helps him gently remove his head without any damage.

This technique is known as a Spanish windlass. The general concept of using a short rotating bar to increase line tension is old and versatile. It says a lot that firefighters keep it ready for this exact situation.

Watch on  YouTube

Parents, and all former children, can relate

Millions of people have tuned in to watch the heartwarming rescue, and almost all of them can see their own children (and themselves) in the footage.

Here’s what commenters had to say:

“I did this about 61 years ago. The FDNY had to come to my rescue. Now I laugh about it”

“I did this as a little kid on my own stoop. My Dad, who was FDNY himself, got me out, but first I got a quick reprimand tap on the rump.”

“I did this twice as a kid now I’m married to a [firefighter] maybe it was a sign”

“I was this child … now Boston Fire dept . Great job gents ! The kids Expression like I’m gonna do it again”

“Dont feel bad champ. As a fireman for 12 years this is pretty common.”

BCFD frees boy stuck in railing.
byu/goopcat inbaltimore

The viral video is a sweet reminder of the importance of our first responders. Most days, they don’t spend time dramatically saving lives, fighting bad guys, or battling roaring fires.

Mostly, they’re out and about in the community, making a difference in small, often invisible ways. Firefighters may not often have to rescue cats from trees like in the cartoons, but kids who’ve underestimated the size of their own heads? Happens all the time. Luckily, the camera was rolling for this one.

Ultimately, the best part of the video is the handful of seconds at the end. The boy’s worried friends, who stayed by his side throughout the whole rescue, come through with high fives and shoulder slaps. They make sure he’s OK, although if we know anything about friends, they’ll make sure he never lives this down.

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