So often, we equate intelligence with standardized testing, degrees or rank in a graduating class. The person who has a 4.0 GPA and a high SAT score is probably pretty book-smart. And sure, having several degrees does imply that someone has likely had a lot of education.

But there is another measure of intelligence that is often overlooked: the ability to be wrong. Emma Jones, MD, a self-described hospice doctor and “burnout coach,” went viral on social media in fall 2025 for a video in which she talks about intelligence. The clip is titled “Here’s how you know someone is highly intelligent.” In just a couple of minutes, she lays out ways you can easily spot someone who is ultra-bright.

Quoting Oscar Wilde, she says, “Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative.” The comments, and there are thousands of them, support the notion.

The phrases smart people actually use

Here’s where the phrases of (most likely) highly intelligent people come in. She says to listen for sentences like:

“I used to think…”

“That’s a good point.”

“Let me reconsider.”

“I’ve changed my mind.”

She adds, “Most people double down to protect their ego. But intelligent people update their beliefs. They get more curious instead of more defensive. And they ask things like ‘what am I missing?’ instead of trying to win an argument. They don’t tie their identity to being ‘right.’ And they treat being wrong like data, not humiliation.”

She also cites a popular quote often attributed to Albert Einstein: “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change” (though its exact origin is disputed and there’s no verified record of Einstein actually saying it). She notes that the “real flex” is being able to have your mind changed “without shame.”

People had a lot to say about this

The comments, and there are thousands in just a short amount of time, support the notion. One (somewhat sarcastically) writes, “So in other words, you’re saying that intelligence correlates with a combination of critical thinking skills and the humility to know that oneself doesn’t know everything?”

Another jokes, “I used to say that my ‘need to be right’ is so strong that if someone shows me a better path, or shows me that my thinking is off, I will quickly recalibrate and change my mind so I can be ‘right’ again.” Jones responds to this: “That is quite a strong and intelligent reframe.”

Another Instagrammer backs it up with a book they love, writing, “One of the best books I have ever read is called But What If We’re Wrong by Chuck Klosterman. I base most of my life on the assumption that some part of the system is built on inherently incorrect information. It makes it easier to be flexible and make connections to other information that may have otherwise been missed.”

More signs worth knowing about

But, of course, admitting there’s usually room for debate and the ability to change one’s mind is just one of many signs someone is intelligent. Writer and reviewer Jordan Cooper shared his subtle signs someone might be intelligent in an article for VegOut.

Among eight examples, his first is “talking to yourself out loud,” which I mentioned in a recent Upworthy article. He adds, “A 2012 study in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology showed that talking out loud can actually improve focus and object recognition. Why? Because verbalizing engages additional sensory channels. When you speak your thoughts aloud, you’re not just thinking, you’re hearing yourself think, which reinforces memory and decision-making. Einstein did it. So do a ton of high-performers who swear by this trick for brainstorming, debugging their code, or preparing for presentations.”

Other examples, some of which have also been pointed out on Upworthy over the years, are: “zoning out,” “being sensitive to noise, light or texture,” “having messy handwriting,” “swearing a lot,” and to the earlier point, “doubting your intelligence constantly.” In other words, staying open to being wrong.

So, while having good grades and a plethora of degrees is excellent, always being open to learning and changing course adds a layer to any good mind.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.