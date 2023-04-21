+
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

marathoner dancing, Jacob Trouba meeting fan, bald eagle and eaglet
@chase.opie/Upworthy/Instagram, @NYRangers/Twitter,World Bird Sanctuary/Facebook

This week's delightful finds from around the internet

Every once in a while, the perfect story comes along. One that involves a little mystery, a little intrigue, a little surprise and a whole lot of wholesome joy.

Cue Murphy, the rescued elderly bald eagle who adopted a rock and unexpectedly showed the world what a great father he would be. The fact that he built a nest for a rock (subsequently dubbed "RockBaby") and protected it like a real egg would be enough for us to say, "Awww." But when a storm blew down a nearby eagle nest and a surviving chick needed a foster dad, Murphy got to prove that his rock-focused paternal instincts could, indeed, translate into genuine fatherhood.

Of course, Murphy getting a real baby isn't the only story that delighted us recently. This is Upworthy, after all. From furry friends that made our hearts melt to humans who restored our faith in humanity, here are 10 things that made us smile this week. We hope they make you smile, too.


1. Murphy, the bald eagle who adopted a rock as an egg, gets a real foster baby

When 31-year-old Murphy built a nest for a rock and began fiercely protecting his "RockBaby," the staff at World Bird Sanctuary began sharing his story. Now he's a real foster dad with an eaglet of his own, and people are totally invested in their relationship. Read the full story of how Murphy got a real baby here.

2. Not only does she hit a line drive, but watch how she runs to first in style

It's the grown-up's "Again…" that really puts the cherry on top. This is apparently not her first cartwheel on the way to first base, and we are here for it.

3. Sandy Hook survivor was given a surprise law school scholarship by his favorite New York Ranger

When a sports hero turns out to be a real hero. Isaiah Márquez-Greene was 8 when the Sandy Hook School shooting happened, and his 6-year-old sister was one of the 20 children killed. He thought he was just getting a jersey from Rangers team captain Jacob Trouba, but he got so much more. Read the full story here.

4. Snoopy is a real dog, her name is Bayley and people can't get enough of her.

Seriously, all she needs is a red dog house and a little yellow bird friend. Uncanny. Read more about Bayley here.

5. Stray dog chooses a young girl to be her human and the love is mutual

Magic. Perfect name for a perfectly delightful doggo.

6. Young uncle finds out his nephew is named after him and his reaction is so pure

You just know Baby Brooks is going to have the best uncle adventures. Read the full story here.

7. Kelly Clarkson had a touching exchange with Henry Winkler, who offered encouragement to her daughter with dyslexia

Start at minute 2:30 to see their conversation about dyslexia. Winkler has long been an advocate for people with dyslexia and has even written an entire children's book series featuring a dyslexic character. "How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are," is such a simple but encouraging bit of wisdom from someone who knows. Read the full story here.

8. Here's to the wonderfulness of random, anonymous strangers

Sometimes people are just the best.

9. Doggo steps right into his outfit and absolute cuteness ensues

That wink at the end. What a charmer.

10. Let's roll into the weekend with the energy of this marathoner on a dance break

Imagine running 11 miles and still having the energy to dance. Three cheers for endorphins. That's how it's done.

Hope these little gems brought you some joy! Come back next week for another smile-worthy roundup, and if you'd like to get posts like this delivered right to your inbox, subscribe to our free email newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

snoopy lookalike
black-coffey cavern
autism
humor
jack black
