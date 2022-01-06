A hockey fan spotted a tiny detail on a stranger's neck. Her quick warning saved his life.
Hockey fan Nadia Popovici had been watching the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken when she noticed something off putting from the stands that set off alarms from her training as a medical student.
As Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian Hamilton approached the bench, Popovici noticed a small mole on the back of his neck. The marking might have seemed innocent enough, but thanks to her experience volunteering for oncology wards, Popovici recognized the potential danger lurking. So, she quickly took action.
“The mole on the back of your neck is cancer,” read Popovici’s message in big boldly colored letters on her phone screen. It took a few attempts to get her message across during the hustle and bustle of the game, but she eventually got Hamiliton’s attention through the plexiglass.
And sure enough, her on-the-spot prognosis was right.
Hamilton received a biopsy which confirmed that the mole had been cancerous. And if it had gone unaddressed, it would have been life threatening.
"It was only on the outer layer of my skin,'' Hamilton recalled at a news conference. "It hadn't penetrated to the second layer of my skin and that's because we caught it so early…And the words out of the doctor’s mouth were if I ignored that for four to five years, I wouldn’t be here.”
"She extended my life. I've got a wonderful family. I've got a wonderful daughter. She saved my life."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022
🗣 Part 1 of Brian "Red" Hamilton's interview with the media after finding the woman who he calls his hero pic.twitter.com/t5sS8RCZPW
Moved by this stranger’s act of kindness, Hamilton wrote a heartfelt letter on social media in an attempt to reunite with the woman who saved his life.
His letter read:
"To this woman I am trying to find, you changed my life, and now I want to find you to say THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH! Problem is, I don’t know who you are or where you are from…we are looking for this incredible person…help us find a real life hero, so I can express my sincerest gratitude."
#HockeyTwitter, we need your help!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022
Please RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero. pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf
It didn’t take long before the message found its way to Popovici’s mother, who commented:
“She hasn’t even seen this message yet as she worked graveyard shift at the suicide crisis center in Seattle so she’s still asleep. She’ll be shocked to see this message! She will be at the game tonight in the same seats. She’ll be so happy and excited to know he got it checked! What wonderful news!!!! She just got accepted into multiple medical schools!"
Talk about the power of the internet.
And so, the pair had an incredibly sweet reunion at the start of the game that night.
The internet community helped us find Brian's hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he got to express his sincerest thank you to her for saving his life.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022
A story of human compassion at its finest. pic.twitter.com/66ogo5hB1a
Displaying a truly amazing amount of empathy, Popovic shared with Sportsnet:
"The fact that I got to look him in the eye and hear what happened from his perspective. Imagine how jarring that is to for you to be at work and someone just kind of looks at you and says, `Hey, maybe you go see a doctor.' That's not what you want to hear. So the fact that I got to see him and talk to his family members that have been really impacted by him dodging a big bullet that's so special.''
Popovici is well on her way to saving countless more lives, since both the Canucks and Kraken teamed up to provide a $10,000 scholarship for medical school expenses.
Together with the @SeattleKraken, we awarded Nadia Popovici a $10,000 scholarship for medical school as a show of our appreciation 👏 pic.twitter.com/VgK8aMgJTA— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022
Popovici’s reaction to receiving the reward for her selfless act (in the tweet above) is as heartwarming as the giant kraken beanie she sports.
The biggest win tonight 💙 pic.twitter.com/6w0LGTcg9E— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022
Though the Canucks won that night, they tweeted that Hamilton and Popovici being able to meet was their “biggest win.”
Popovici told Sportsnet that Hamiton’s mole was a “picture perfect example of what melanoma looks like.”
If you’re wondering what that picture perfect example is, one person left a very helpful tweet so that you might be able to tell the difference between a marking that's benign and one that’s malignant. (Of course, this doesn’t replace getting the help of a trained professional.)
Thank you so much for asking!!! We use ABCDE (and F for Family: higher risk if a close family member has had melanoma) pic.twitter.com/EhpFv5CzGy— Ms Dale 🇨🇦😷💉💉💉 (@DaleRM) January 2, 2022
And to Nadia Popovici, who continues to be of service, thank you. More than ever, efforts to show compassion don’t go unnoticed.
- The sweet reason this NHL star has a rainbow-striped hockey stick ... ›
- When this young hockey player was bullied by racists, his hero sent ... ›
- Viral stories of people helping strangers pay for groceries are ... ›
Men try to read the most disturbing comments women get online back to them.