Woman recovers phone she dropped at a Giants game, isn’t prepared for the selfies left on it

As Danielle and her son were sitting near the field at a San Francisco Giants night game, the ultimate fantasy happened: A player actually made eye contact.
As most any parent would, Danielle wanted to capture the moment, so she rushed to grab her phone. Unfortunately, Danielle told People, “That’s when it hit the rail and fell over onto the field.”
In her video posted to TikTok, we see Danielle smiling with a baseball in her hand as the camera pans down to the accidentally discarded device lying on the ground.
A moment of relief and laughs
Danielle told People that she did have to notify security, then had to anxiously wait in uncertainty for about 45 minutes, but thankfully did get her phone back…only with one additional surprise, one she wouldn’t realize until she began scrolling through her phone later that night.
There, in her camera roll, were selfies taken by the four field crew members who had found the phone. A fun surprise from total strangers who decided to have a little fun while helping out.
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Hoping to thank the crew, Danielle shared her video, writing, “POV: You drop your phone at the Giants game and get it back with selfies. Find them for me TikTok hahha made my night,” in the caption.
Going viral
That last part was particularly “exciting” to Danielle’s son, she told Upworthy. All in all, she commended the Giants’ staff for turning a stressful moment into a lighthearted one—one that Danielle noted “definitely made me wanna go back to another game.”
Anyone who has ever dropped their phone in a crowded place knows the immediate wave of panic that follows, especially when there’s no easy way to retrieve it. Thankfully for Danielle (and, in turn, all of us), the story didn’t end there and provided a few laughs along the way. Plus, she and her son now share a fun memory they can return to time and time again, so long as she doesn’t lose her phone a second time.
Stories like this are popping up more often online
From wedding photographers discovering surprise shots left by guests to travelers finding bonus photos after handing their phones to someone for a quick picture, strangers slipping in a selfie has quietly become a bit of a social media phenomenon. It’s a small, low-stakes way for people to leave their mark, turning a mundane moment into something unexpectedly personal.
Undoubtedly, part of the appeal is how harmless and fleeting it feels. There’s no grand gesture…just a quick snap, and bam, you’re done. And yet, that’s the magic of humor, isn’t it? It doesn’t need much to connect us. In cases like these, pictures really are worth a thousand words.