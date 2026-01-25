Stop forgetting people's names by using the simple 'SUAVE method'
We're all bad with names. Here's the easy way to get better.
Do you think you're bad at remembering names? If so, you’re not alone. In a 2022 poll, 58% of Americans say they struggle to remember the names of people they’ve recently met at least half of the time. Only 7% said they “never” forget the names of someone they recently met.
In a world where most people are bad at remembering names, those who are good at it are going to make quite the impression at their next neighborhood party or professional networking event.
A poll on how well Americans remember names.via YouGov
How to get better at remembering names
According to Jim Kwik, the key to remembering people’s names is as easy as recalling the acronym SUAVE. Just think of it this way: everyone will think you’re SUAVE if you remember their name smoothly. Kwik is the world's number one brain coach and the author of Limitless: Upgrade your brain, learn anything faster, and unlock your exceptional life. He says the key is to focus on the person you just met. “A lot of people aren't forgetting the name, they're just not paying attention. The art of memory is the art of attention,” Kwik told podcaster Mel Robbins.
He shared the SUAVE method on a recent episode of the Mel Robbins Podcast.
@melrobbins
"When someone introduces themselves to you, do you usually forget their name 5 seconds later? It happens to me ALL the time. But not anymore after sitting down with @Jim Kwik, renowned brain coach, on tonight’s episode of the #melrobbinspodcast 👇 🎧 “Super Brain: 10 Things to Eat, Think, & Do to Improve Your Memory and Learn Faster” 🔗 in bio The #MelRobbinsPodcast is available in 194 countries, wherever you listen to podcasts. Search “mel robbins podcast” on YouTube to find all episodes. #melrobbins #changeyourlife #mindset #createabetterlife #takecontrol #motivation #brainpower #learnfaster #learnmore #improveyourmemory #brainhealth #podcast #podcastepisode"
Say
“Say the name right away when somebody gives you their name, greet them back using their name cause it means you get through it twice.” Kwik sid.
THEM: “Hello, my name is Sheryl.”
YOU: “Nice to meet you, Sheryl.”
Use
“You use the name, but you don't abuse the name,” Kwik continues. There is a fine line between repeating someone’s name so that it sounds natural and using it over and over so that you sound inauthentic and, perhaps, manipulative. Some suggest that in an interaction, such as a sales call, you use their name around three times to strike the right balance.
A man and a woman shaking hands.via Canva/Photos
Ask
“This works really well for people who have unusual names or names you haven't heard of before,” Kwik said.
THEM: “Hello, my name is Khadesia.”
YOU: “Beautiful name. Just to get it right, did you say, Khadesia?”
Then, bonus points:
YOU: “Does Khadesia have a special meaning?”
Visualize
“You meet someone for the first time, and their name is Mary. Imagine, for a split second, that she's carrying two lambs under her arms. Mary had a little lamb,” Kwik said.
To further explain the concept:
Lara: Think of Lara Croft, Tomb Raider.
Tom: Think of a turkey, as in Tom Turkey.
Malcolm: Think of the TV show Malcolm in the Middle.
By making an extra connection between the person and another concept that you’re familiar with, it’ll make you more likely to remember the name. Think of it as a mental picture that connects the person and concept.
End
“End the conversation saying goodbye, using their name,” Kwik said.
YOU: "It was a pleasure speaking with you, Lara."
Ultimately, in a world where most people aren’t very good with names, remembering someone's at a party or networking event will make you stand above the crowd. Even more importantly, it shows the other person that you genuinely care, and that’s the best type of first impression you can hope to make on anyone.