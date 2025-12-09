Duffer bros share beautiful message about casting their favorite teacher in 'Stranger Things'
"Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference."
In the final season of Stranger Things, we are introduced to a warm, compassionate teacher named Miss Harris.
Turns out, the woman playing Miss Harris, Hope Hynes Love, is an actual teacher. Not just any teacher, either, but series creators Matt and Ross Duffer’s high school drama teacher.
In a touching Instagram post, Ross Duffer shared how Hynes helped both brothers get through a “rough time” in high school by acting as their creative champion. Without her kindness, Netflix might have never received its greatest hit.
“Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”
Ross ended the post by saying, “Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please… let’s prioritize the arts in schools.”
The heartfelt casting decision left fans moved, calling it a “beautiful full circle moment,” and agreeing on the importance of arts programs.
“Talk about planting seeds of genius … Harris saw the spark and the Duffer brothers have turned it into a phenomenon,” one person wrote.
“Imagine inspiring two kids in school and accidentally launching a global Netflix empire. Teachers really don’t get paid enough,” quipped another.
Stranger Things logo media0.giphy.com
Still another said, “ Perfect reminder why cutting arts programs is so short-sighted.”
And in case you were wondering, Hynes still teaches, and is still just as amazing.
“I currently have Ms Hynes as a teacher at East Chapel Hill High. She is such a ray of light in the community and I know she is still guiding and loving all of her students no matter what. Love you Ms Hynes ❤️”
“Hope is still a teacher, and I take her class currently. She is a very engaging person, amazing to be around. She helped me through something I went through last year, no questions asked, and this was her first impression of me. I asked her a few weeks ago how she was able to do that and not have her perspective of me changed. She said ‘Because you are an amazing person.’ That sums up my view of Ms. Hope Hynes Love. She is one of the sweetest teachers I have ever met.”
Speaking with Netflix directly, Hynes shared that biggest hope for all teachers is to know their work served their students long after they left the classroom.
“You always want your students to look back on their time with you as a valuable use of their youth. That the things that they invested in you and your program have served them well. It’s lovely when they reach back and go, “I’m doing this cool thing. Do you want to come see if you think it’s cool?”…Yes, I want to come see your cool thing. Isn’t that the deal between us?”
For many of us, there is that one teacher who changed the way we see the world, and ourselves, for the better. We might not all be able to repay them just like this, but we carry them in our hearts nonetheless.
Vol. 2 of Stranger Things season 5 drops Dec. 25 with three episodes, and the epic finale drops Dec. 31 on Netflix and in select theaters. If we end up seeing more of Miss Harris, we’ll now have that extra layer of joy while watching.
