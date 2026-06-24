Senior dogs are getting a second chance thanks to one very important job: the cat tester

Adopting a pet is a beautiful thing. Providing a cat or dog with a safe, loving, and permanent home is a gift for both people and pets. If you’ve ever walked through an animal shelter, however, you know who most often gets left behind: senior dogs. Defined by the ASPCA as dogs over seven years old, they’re sadly among the toughest to rehome, with an adoption rate of just 25% compared to 60% for younger dogs.

People often worry about health issues or having less time together. Senior dogs have some great advantages, though, that shouldn’t be overlooked. They’re usually already house-trained, calmer, and possess a deep, almost instant gratitude for a new place to rest their heads. A senior Labrador retriever rests on a sidewalk.

Photo credit: Marek Ślusarczyk/Wikimedia Commons

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco specializes in giving these older dogs a second chance. But preparing an older dog for a new home requires a very specific kind of vetting. Specifically: Can this dog coexist with a cat?

Muttville’s secret weapon

There is a final test that Muttville’s rescue dogs must pass before they can be placed in a new home. And for years, that test’s name was Mustache.

Now, Mustache wasn’t a dog trainer—he was a cat. The ultimate, unflappable feline tester. Mustache’s composed nature made him the perfect choice to determine whether a rescue dog was anxious, aggressive, or totally fine around cats. By just sitting there, unbothered and orange-furred, Mustache helped pave the way for countless senior dogs to find their furever homes. On Instagram, Muttville stated, “Mustache was so confident and so calm… he was ideal for cat testing.”

There was only one complication: Mustache was a senior himself. After years of dedicated service, the calm, cool, and collected feline tester passed away from advanced kidney disease. In his wake, he left behind a cat-sized hole in the hearts of the Muttville staff. Mustache also left a critical job vacancy. Who could possibly inherit the furry mantle of the ultimate cat tester? And why is cat compatibility so important?

The science of furry friendships (and a bittersweet goodbye)

You’ve heard the phrase “fighting like cats and dogs” a million times. The truth is that mixed-pet households are increasingly common, and the science now backs up the idea that many pets enjoy companionship. A 2020 study published in PLOS ONE investigated the dynamics of cohabitation between the two species. The researchers found that nearly two-thirds (more than 62%) of cats and dogs living together not only get along but also actively play and enjoy each other’s company.

Mustache was living proof of this science. He even went occasionally viral on Muttville’s social media channels for his cat-on-dog interactions. His calm nature gave senior dogs a better shot at joining multi-pet households seamlessly. But in the aftermath of his passing on June 10, Muttville needed someone new to step into this important role.

Enter Little Dude

The black cat with sweet eyes just so happens to match Mustache’s legendary vibe. Little Dude has volunteered as a cat tester before, but in a heartwarming passing of the torch, he’s stepping into the role more consistently.

Today, he calmly hangs out as eager senior dogs sniff him or simply demonstrate that they’re unbothered by his presence. No reaction means these elderly pups pass the test and are that much closer to adoption.

Mustache may be gone, but his mission lives on in the paws of a new generation.