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Rockstar Alice Cooper left his credit card in an Arizona gas station. A camper returned it to him.

“I’m really glad I could help get it back to him.”

By

Emily Shiffer

alice cooper, alice cooper musicican, alice cooper credit card, alice cooper gas station, alice cooper rock
https://www.canva.com/photos/MAEJHyecEqU-paying-for-gas/Rockstar Alice Cooper lost his credit card at a gas station.

There’s nothing worse than losing a credit card—especially if you’re about to embark on a five-week world tour. That’s exactly what happened to rockstar Alice Cooper.

The “School’s Out” singer accidentally left his credit card at a gas station in Payson, Arizona. That’s where camper Geoff Guy found it still in the chip reader.

Thanks to Guy’s honesty, he was able to get the card back to Cooper. It resulted in a special meeting between the two.

Cooper’s credit card is found

Guy told 12News KPNX that he was camping with his family in Payson, Arizona, when they stopped to get some gas. In the chip reader was Cooper’s credit card.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer had been golfing in Payson (northeast of his Phoenix home). To get in touch with Cooper, Guy called up Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix, which offers free music, dance, art, film, & photography lessons and classes for local youths. He offered to return the card to Cooper there.

Cooper and his wife Sheryl have opened three teen center locations in Arizona, including Mesa and Goodyear. “Solid Rock’s primary goal is to help meet spiritual, economic, physical, and social needs of teenagers in our community,” Cooper said about the centers.

Cooper and Guy meet

Cooper met with Guy and his family to retrieve his card. And, to thank Guy for his honesty, Cooper gifted him a signed record and posed for photos with Guy, his wife, and their kids.

“It’s one of those things that if I found the card, I would say I don’t know how to get this to the right person,” Cooper told KPNX. “Luckily they live right here, and this is synonymous with me. So it was a good call.”

Cooper was leaving the following day for his five-week tour in Europe, where he will perform in nine different countries, including Spain, Denmark, Norway, Austria and Switzerland. it’s safe to say Guy finding and returning the lost card happened under some pretty perfect timing.

“The guy is a legend for people of my generation, that’s for sure. And I’m really glad that I could help get it back to him,” Guy told KPNX.

Viewers respond

The kind-hearted deed was praised by Alice Cooper fans who showed their support for Guy and Cooper’s recognition of him:

“What a neat way to meet someone from your childhood.”

“He’s one celebrity who has a pristine reputation as a nice guy.”

“Alice is old school down to Earth. A great example of being a rock star.”

“Regardless of who leaves their card…you just return it. Way to go.”

“Cool story. Nice to hear there are honest people out there 👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

“That’s wonderful!! There are still nice and decent people in this world!!”

“Alice could just told the guy to cut it up and toss it. But even Mr. Cooper recognizes the value of an honest person.”

“Kudos to Mr. Guy for being so honest and dedicated to returning lost property! It’s great that he could help Alice Cooper, who is still one of the coolest guys on the planet.”

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