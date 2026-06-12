President Ronald Reagan was obsessed with Jelly Belly jelly beans. He ordered 720 bags a month.

Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States on November 4, 1980. The former governor of California earned his way to the White House, which he quickly stocked with his favorite candy: Jelly Belly jelly beans.

A jar of the bite-sized coated candies would sit on Reagan’s desk in the Oval Office and on tables at important meetings. They became a staple of Reagan’s presidency.

Besides being a sweet treat, they were an integral part of his journey to quit smoking. And the American candy remains a beloved part of his legacy.

Reagan’s love of jelly beans

Reagan was fond of jelly beans long before his presidency. According to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute, he became obsessed with the candy before his run for governor of California in 1966.

At that time, Reagan was attempting to quit pipe smoking. As a substitute, he turned to jelly beans.

Specifically, his favorite jelly beans at the time were “Goelitz Mini Jelly Beans,” according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum. After he was elected, the candy company that made his favorite jelly beans, the Herman Goelitz Candy Company, began sending him monthly shipments of Goelitz Mini Gourmet Jelly Beans. Based in Oakland, California, the company also designed Reagan a custom jelly bean jar.

Even after his time as governor came to an end, he continued to receive jelly beans from them. In 1976, the company introduced a brand new jelly bean line called Jelly Belly. Within two years, it became Reagan’s favorite.

Reagan and Jelly Bellies

Once he entered the White House, so did Jelly Bellies. For Reagan’s inauguration, Jelly Belly created a patriotic trio of red, white, and blue jelly beans to be enjoyed during celebrations.

Jelly Belly already had red (Very Cherry) and white (Coconut) jelly beans, but specifically created a blue (Blueberry) jelly bean to complete the trio. However, Reagan’s favorite Jelly Belly flavor was Licorice.

Each month, Reagan had a standing order of 720 bags of Jelly Bellies delivered. According to TIME, that equaled “306,070 beans to be distributed among the White House, Capitol Hill and other federal buildings.”

A long-standing relationship was further sealed when the Herman Goelitz Candy Company received government authorization to create an official Jelly Belly jar with a Presidential Seal. Reagan would gift these special jars, tucked into blue gift boxes, to “heads of state, diplomats, and many other White House guests.” In 1992, Ronald Reagan gifted Bill Clinton a jar of jelly beans—the same candy Reagan famously used to help curb his smoking habit during his presidency.



When Bill Clinton visited Ronald Reagan in 1992, the former president gave him a jar of red, white, and blue jelly beans as… pic.twitter.com/kwC1LiqBv2— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 7, 2026

Reagan famously shared his Jelly Bellies

Jelly Bellies became a part of diplomacy for Reagan. He famously said, “You can tell a lot about a fellow’s character by whether he picks out all of one color or just grabs a handful.”

The tiny candies were placed on tables for Reagan to enjoy throughout his presidency, including during meetings with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

In a Politico article, former Republican Rep. Ben Quayle wrote that whenever he visited the White House as a kid, Reagan would give out jelly beans.

“I didn’t know then, but I know it now: The jelly beans were much more than a sweet treat that he gave out as gifts. They represented the uniqueness and greatness of America — each one different and special in its own way, but collectively they blended in harmony,” Quayle wrote.