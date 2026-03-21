On the morning of March 10, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services was hoping enough people would show up that a Navy veteran named Lonnie D. Wayman wouldn’t have to be buried alone.

Wayman, who was 74 when he died on February 21, had no known living relatives. After no family members came forward to claim his remains, officials at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery listed him as an “unclaimed” veteran, a designation that applies to roughly 2,300 veterans per year across the country, according to Department of Veterans Affairs data. The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services put out a public Facebook invitation asking community members and veterans to attend Wayman’s 9 a.m. service and “ensure he receives the farewell he deserves.” Country singer John Rich amplified the post to his followers. Local news station WZTV covered the call the day before.

By the time the service began, the chapel was full. People stood along the walls. Others filled the hallway. More were still arriving outside as the ceremony started.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services described the turnout as “absolutely amazing,” and said they had never seen anything like it. The Gallatin Police Department, 30 miles northeast of Nashville, sent representatives. Veterans groups, community members, and military personnel stood in rows as prayers were offered and full military honors were rendered. Update from Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery: :20 min after Sailor Lonnie D. Wayman’s celebration of life service.



We were told Lonnie didn’t have any immediate family, but middle Tennessee did right by him, this morning.



Moms & Dad‘s, and veterans, and children… pic.twitter.com/Z8BQHydz1w— The Panic (@ThePanic16) March 10, 2026

The VA representative who spoke at the service addressed the word that had appeared on Wayman’s paperwork. “When the paperwork for Lonnie Wayman came across my desk, it was marked as an unclaimed veteran,” he said. “But I say that’s incorrect. I say that’s a misnomer. Thanks to the support of the United States military, the good folks at Gupton Mortuary, and all the support I see here today, we are able to claim our honorable veterans and provide them the dignity and honor that they have earned.” Hundreds of strangers have shown up for the funeral of a Tennessee veteran who died with no known relatives.



This is America. pic.twitter.com/zXFThK6aaN— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 10, 2026

VA Chaplain Conard Donarski, who had met Wayman at the hospice before his death, presided over part of the service. A priest offered prayers. A naval honor guard folded an American flag and presented it over the casket. The service ended with a dove release at the cemetery’s flagpoles.

Journalist Cabot Phillips posted video from outside as the crowd continued to grow, writing: “Hundreds of strangers have shown up for the funeral of a Tennessee veteran who died with no known relatives. This is America.”

Wayman was laid to rest in section P of the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The site is open to visitors.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.