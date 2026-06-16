Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Golden retriever drags owner into a lottery shop, picks a winning ticket with its teeth

“I don’t know if I should buy a lottery ticket or a golden retriever.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

golden retriever, dogs, lottery, China, good luck
Photo credit: Daisy D via UnsplashA small dog walking around the inside of a store.

The best financial advice of the year may have come from a golden retriever in Guangdong, China, who could not be reached for comment because he is a dog.

As UPI reported, a woman identified by her surname Lin was out shopping when her golden retriever pulled free of its leash and bolted into a nearby lottery shop. By the time she caught up to him, the damage was done: the dog had clamped his teeth around a scratch-off ticket and left tooth marks all over it. It was now damaged merchandise, so Lin had to pay for it.

golden retriever, dogs, lottery, China, good luck
A woman’s dog leans against the check-out counter. Photo credit: Thomas Barwick via Canva

A financial genius

This is the part of the story where the dog turns out to be a genius. The ticket her retriever had personally selected by mouth was a winner. It paid 1,000 yuan, about $139.

“I was so surprised. I’ve never won such a large sum of money in a lottery,” Lin told AsiaOne. It’s a sentence that becomes funnier the longer you sit with the fact that her financial advisor is a golden retriever.

Naturally, she pressed her luck. Lin brought the dog back to the shop the next day to see if the magic held, and let him pick again. This time the ticket paid 30 yuan, a little over four dollars. Diminished returns, but still technically undefeated. A reasonable person reads that as a clear sign to stop while the dog is ahead, and Lin did exactly that. She took her winnings and spent them on canned food and treats for the actual genius behind the operation.

Easy come, easy go

The story made the rounds on the Chinese social platform Weibo, where commenters crowned the retriever a “fortune dog.” As PEOPLE noted, one user summed up the only logical takeaway: “I don’t know if I should buy a lottery ticket or a golden retriever.” Another reportedly suggested the real money was in cutting out the middleman and simply acquiring the dog.

When you zoom out, it is a very small story. A dog ate a lottery ticket and won pocket change, and the pocket change went back into dog food, which means the entire economy of this incident begins and ends with the retriever’s stomach. But that’s also what makes it perfect. No one’s life changed. A good boy did a chaotic thing, it happened to work out, and he got snacks. We should all be so lucky as to fail upward that gracefully.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

benjamin franklin, benjamin franklin printing, benjamin franklin money printing, paper money, benjamin franklin coutnerfeit
Innovation

How Benjamin Franklin stopped colonial money counterfeiters with ahead-of-his-time science

maine, things to do in maine, main page turning
Culture

Every year, people cram into a library in Maine to see a single page being turned

world cup, soccer fans, football fans
Wholesome

World Cup visitors are reminding Americans who we truly are, in the best way

geniuses, famous geniuses, artists, philosophers, authors, historical figures, weird habits, psychology, routine, life hacks
Life Hacks

Air baths and North-facing sleep: Strange rituals of some of history’s greatest geniuses

Kids

Help for a desperate mom who couldn’t find size 23 shoes for her teenage son

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Parenting

Mom writes tough letter to rebellious, ‘independent’ 13-year-old son and gets unexpected response

Eric Pfeiffer & Upworthy Staff
Pop Culture

A panicked mom lost her son on a cruise ship. She found him tearing it up on the karaoke stage.

Jacalyn Wetzel & Upworthy Staff
school lunch, lunch shaming, AITA, Reddit, parenting, Korean food, kimchi, cultural bias, viral story, preschool
Parenting

Korean mom has a perfect response to the teacher who called her son’s lunches ‘disgusting’

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
retirement community, retirement home, old people, seniors, senior citizens
Generations

What it’s really like to move into a retirement community

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff