People have cast their votes for which fictional character would make the very best president
Please, make it so.
Politics are truly a mixed bag and choosing a leader can be a dodgy process. In his farewell address in 1796, George Washington famously warned the American people against adopting a two-party system, citing that opposing political parties could have a negative effect on the country. Well, no one listened and Washington's warning has been...apt, to say the least. Through the democratic process, we've had over 40 presidents who have run the country to the best of their abilities, with some garnering more popularity than others. Still, all of these leaders have left something to be desired, which has led people to daydream about who they wish could run country...if only they were real.
In 2021, a thread on Ask Reddit posed the question, "Which fictional character would make a great U.S.A. president?" Some answers were simple and lighthearted. Others were drawn out and thoughtful. Some characters are well-known. Others are a bit more obscure. Regardless, it’s a fun read and offers an insightful way to look at what it really means to be a leader.
Optimus Prime—Transformers
This comment was so passionate I had to keep the entire thing:
“He's the perfect balance of introspection, deliberation, decisive action, compassion, toughness, fighting spirit, humility, and inspires others to greatness not because of his ego, but because he sincerely wants the best for everyone. He's eloquent enough to work with intellectuals, strong enough to keep corruption out, hard working and honest enough to connect with and inspire the working classes, and an absolute paragon of ethics. When it comes down to it, he puts his own ass on the line without hesitation. I'd vote for Optimus Prime. I'd work on his campaign staff. I'd canvas for Optimus. I'd fight his fights. He's the heroic leader we need. I wish he were here.” – Cephelopodia
Jean-Luc Picard—Star Trek: The Next Generation
Aragorn—The Lord of the Rings
The King of Gondor rallied some intense loyalty and humorous political banter.
“He would have my allegiance until my sons, sons die.” – Radda210
“Well, he’s got eight years.” – AutismFractal
Captain Raymond Holt—Brooklyn 99
The stoic, pragmatic and serious-to-the-point-of-absurd police captain would bring a level of sophistication to the role. Plus he stands up for what he thinks is right.
The only drawback is we might have the more frivolous holidays cancelled. Like Christmas.
President Josiah Bartlet—The West Wing
“During 2020 with all the presidential speeches that sounded non presidential, I kept thinking that we needed a couple of Josiah Barlet speeches during that time.” – southdakotagirl
Uncle Iroh—Avatar: The Last Airbender
For those not familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, Uncle Iroh was not just a fan favorite, but universally beloved for being the show’s moral compass and source of wisdom. Hilarious and savvy, Iroh was always standing on business, helping others grow and thrive, and kept the bigger picture of the greatest good in mind, which was pretty remarkable considering he was technically on the “bad side.”
“Calm, wise, friendly and best of all he already got all that war crime stuff out of his system years ago. He’d be the best us President in history.” – Lord Noodles
“…Iroh is the benevolent father we need, with quiet dignity and terrifying power.” – spaceman_spyff
Kermit the Frog—The Muppets
“The lovers, the dreamers, and me would vote for him” – DrOddcat
Steve Rogers—Captain America
Steve Rogers is not a perfect soldier; he's just a really, really, really good man. I mean, he's everything America is supposed to be and models those ideals perfectly. He has integrity, courage, compassion, and let’s not forget stamina. He can do this all day, after all.
Leslie Knope—Parks and Recreation
“Leslie wouldn’t get sucked in to corruption. She would negotiate and compromise, as one should, but she wouldn’t “make deals” like most politicians. Above all else, she would always be honest!” – Happy_Camper45
“And she has binders of plans for everything” – Big_Economy_1729
(Sadly, there were very few female characters I saw on the thread. I’m hoping I just didn’t scroll far down enough.)
Captain Planet—Captain Planet and the Planeteers
So, maybe it’s impossible for a real-life person to 100% embody these heroic traits. But that’s the beauty of fiction: It reveals our ultimate potential (for both good and bad). It can’t always take into account all the complexities and inevitable drawbacks of the human condition. It can, however, inspire us to be better.
Maybe there is no President Picard or President Rogers out there, but seeing them portrayed in our stories is still important. Observing the virtues they represent (and let’s not forget that they are representations and symbols, rather than multidimensional human beings, after all) might help inspire the next generation of heroes, leaders and politicians. That’s what well-written characters do.
In the meantime, I’ll start working on my campaign for Ted Lasso’s Keeley Jones for President. Hey, it's fun to dream, right?This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.