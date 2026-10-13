Pamela Anderson started her ‘next chapter’ as a gardener, growing fresh produce for local food banks

Pamela Anderson may be known for her acting skills—but she is also an incredible gardener. Anderson, 59, has planted a 15,000-square-foot garden at her family’s estate in British Columbia called “Arcady.”

Anderson has documented the garden’s restoration and creation extensively on social media and on her Hulu reality show Pamela’s Garden of Eden. Although it’s a personal project and hobby, she also uses it to do good and serve her local community.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, she explained, “It was so much bigger than I thought it was going to be! We get to feed a lot of food banks, soup kitchens, churches, neighbors, and family and friends.”

@pamelaanderson A beautiful fall morning from the garden… another clean up day 🤍🍁 ♬ original sound – Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s ‘next chapter’ garden

In 2020, Anderson moved back to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, where she grew up. She renovated an old motel her grandmother owned, where she had spent her early childhood living with her parents in a cabin.

She told Better Homes & Gardens, “I came to a point where I decided to move home and disappear and get into my garden. And when I started building the garden, it was really like a metaphor of putting my life back together. I began planting seeds, and the smallest things became really profound.”

It’s become a place where she re-centers herself.

“I go into my garden, and I come out a better person every time. That is for sure,” she also told Homes & Gardens.

Anderson created a vertical garden

The Baywatch actress uses a vertical gardening method, keeping nearly all her plants in raised beds, trellises, or pergolas. She got her green thumb from her grandfather, Herman, and describes her garden as “wild.”

“I’m a little bit more of a wild gardener,” she told Homes & Gardens. “I don’t like straight lines. I love things that self-seed. I have big planter boxes, and I rotate, you know, my tomatoes, but then a tomato will pop up in the corn, and then that’s my favorite thing. I love the surprises that a garden offers.”

She grows a bit of everything.

“I keep it manicured, but not too manicured. There are lots of flowers in my garden, very Provençal in some places,” she told the publication. “I’ll grow the stuff for bees and butterflies, but also a vegetable will pop up in there, and then you kind of just let those little surprises flourish instead of pulling them out and putting them where they’re supposed to go, because maybe they know something better. Maybe they know something we don’t.”

Feeding others

While her garden may be a place of personal respite, it also lets her care for others. Anderson told Vogue Scandinavia that she also gives produce from her garden to First Nations communities.

“My garden does a lot of good. Nothing goes to waste,” she shared.

In a video for Anderson’s skincare line, Sonsie, she also added: “They say the way you tend to something shapes what it becomes. What you nurture, nurtures you back.”