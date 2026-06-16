Most people are bad with names. Here’s the trick to make sure they remember yours.

If you ask the average person if they think they are good at remembering names, they’ll probably say no. People are generally bad at remembering names because, when we meet someone new, the only connection we are likely to make to their name is their appearance. The problem is that the connection between someone’s looks and their name is rather arbitrary. In short, it’s tough to make a logical connection between the two.

Is there a special look that a Michelle, Claudia, or Ryan may have? Probably not enough to attach their name ot their face next time you see them. This leads to the uncomfortable moment when you leave the party and can’t remember their name, or you see them again in a few weeks and draw a blank. A woman telling her name. Credit: Canva

The fact that people aren’t very good at remembering names works both ways; it’s bad when you forget theirs and they can’t remember yours. What if someone meets you at a party and they want to ask you out afterward, but don’t remember your name? What if you meet a great connection at a networking event, and they can’t remember your name to find you on LinkedIn?

It’s hard to make a name for ourselves in this world if no one remembers us. The good news is that there are ways to make it a lot easier for people to remember. A woman forgetting a name. Credit: Canva

How to make sure people remember your name

Psychologists and communication experts often say that the key to remembering other people’s names is to make associations. Let’s say a woman’s name is Lisa: then you make an association with their appearance, “Lisa with the lip gloss,” or if they liked reading, “Lisa the Librarian.” The association doesn’t have to be factually accurate, as long as you create a connection.

To get people to remember your name, the key is to create a strong association or hook in their minds. The great thing is that you only need to come up with one clever hook, and you can use it every time you meet someone new.

Let’s say your name is Olivia:

“Hello, I’m Olivia. Just like olives.”

“Hello, I’m Olivia. Like the actress from Grease, Olivia Newton-John.”

“Hello, I’m Olivia. When I was a kid I thought my name was ‘Livia, because whenever I spilled something, it sounded like mom said, ‘Oh! Livia.’” A woman introducing herself. Credit: Canva

It’s all about associations

Nick Morgan, Ph.D., says that the best way to remember someone’s name is to make associations. Therefore, it’s the best way to help others remember your name, too. There’s nothing wrong with doing the work for them.

“Here, you should hook other phrases, thoughts, words, and ideas that you are already familiar with to the new name. So the word association game – picturing a blacksmith when introduced to someone named Smith, for example, is still a good way to go,” Morgan writes at Psychology Today.

Ultimately, there’s a lot to be gained when people remember your name. Whether it’s the good-looking gal or guy you met at the bar, the HR director at a networking event, or the people who just moved across the street, being remembered goes a long way. People are bad at names, but you can make them good at remembering yours by creating a memorable hook that makes you unforgettable.