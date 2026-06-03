Forget the names of people you just met? Psychologists say it says something good about you.

Is there anything more embarrassing than when you leave a party and say goodbye to someone you just met, and you can’t remember their name? It’s even worse if they remembered yours. The implications are simple: You didn’t remember because you didn’t care, or you don’t have a very good memory.

According to science, the reason you forgot may not be because you didn’t care or that your memory is terrible. It could actually mean that you have above-average intelligence. It all boils down to a psychological phenomenon known as the Fan Effect, which states that when we receive a lot of information about a cue, or in this case, a person, retrieving individual facts like their name takes more time.

Highly intelligent people may be poor at remembering names

Three people talking at a party. Credit: Canva

Research shows that highly intelligent people are more empathetic and prosocial, so they are much more concerned about making a new acquaintance feel comfortable. Someone who is prosocial may have more concerns than the average person during an interaction. They may ask themselves:

How can I better understand this person?

What types of words should I use so they understand me better?

Am I giving them enough personal space?

Am I talking too much?

What is their background?

How can I avoid offending them?

Highly intelligent people are also more open when talking to others and have stronger intuition, so they are probably taking in much more information during interactions than the average person. It’s like the way a painter looks at a piece of art in a museum: they see much more than the average patron does. When examining the interaction through the lens of the Fan Effect, a highly intelligent person has gleaned a great deal of information about the other person. Therefore, recalling their name may be more difficult.

The sad thing is that forgetting someone’s name can make it seem like you’re antisocial and have a poor memory when, in reality, it may be the exact opposite. A man who forgot something important. Credit: Canva

Why is it so hard to remember people’s names?

Names can be harder to remember than actual words because they are not an accurate descriptor of the person. When you are learning a new word, it is usually connected to a familiar concept. If you meet someone named Jake, his name has very little to do with who he is as a person, which makes it a lot harder to remember.

“The ability to learn and remember proper names, particularly people’s names, is notoriously more difficult relative to other types of words,” University of Florida psychological scientists Lise Abrams and Danielle K. Davis write in Current Directions in Psychological Science. People saying “cheers” at a party. Credit: Canva

A quick way to get better at remembering names

A 2022 study found that the easiest way to remember someone’s name is to wait for four seconds after you first hear it. Resist the temptation to say the name out loud, because when you do so, your brain puts effort into making sounds, not memories. Four seconds shouldn’t feel so long that the other person thinks you are a little weird just standing there in silence. Heck, it could even be a great conversation starter. “Sorry for the pause, I heard that four seconds of silence helps you remember people’s names,” you can say.

Ultimately, if you always felt bad about forgetting people’s names, it’s nice to know that it may not be because you have a poor memory or don’t care about people. It could be because you’re highly intelligent, intuitive, and concerned that the other person is comfortable while speaking with you.