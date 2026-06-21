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Man’s unique gift for naming cats has strangers asking him to name their kittens

Hersberry, O’dis, Nuffin—watch how “Unc” comes up with his adorable names.

By

Annie Reneau

By

Upworthy Staff

kittens, cats, pets, naming cats, naming kittens
Photo credit: CanvaWhat would Unc name these kitties?

The Naming of Cats is a difficult matter, it isn’t just one of your holiday games…” – T.S. Eliot

One of the best parts of getting a new pet is choosing a name for them. Unlike children, who have conscious feelings about their names and may object to off-the-wall choices at some point, a pet presumably couldn’t care less what the humans in their lives call them. A dog could be named Fred, Red, or Potatohead and be none the wiser. We’ve seen cats with names that go far beyond the norm even for pet names, like Parking Lot, Crunchwrap Supreme, and Missile Launcher (Missy for short) among other creative monikers.

But if any animals were going to care about what we name them, surely it would be our finicky feline friends. And one man, whom we’ll call Unc (for his @UncGotThaMunchies handle), seems to have a gift for giving kitties very special (or rather, “pecial”) names. Unc has become the father of 13 kitties, and his naming of cats has become a bit of a viral phenomenon.

Meet Unc’s growing kitty family

First, there’s Blackaroni and Cheese, a black and orange kitten pair that people are just gaga over. But Unc has begun a whole movement of naming kitties in a “berry pecial” way, with Hersberry leading the way. Why Hersberry? Because her’s berry pecial to Unc, of course.

Among the other kittens, we have another pair named Thor and Lowkey (yes, spelled Lowkey) and another orange kitty that Unc named Midas, “because there Midas well be no other kitties on the whole planet.”

Now strangers want his help too

People have become so enamored with these cute and clever kitty names that some have started asking Unc to help them name their own kittens. One person shared a photo of their adorable orange kitten and asked if Unc could name him because they couldn’t think of a good name. Unc didn’t disappoint.

“When people see dis kitty right here,” he said in a response video. “They will say, ‘Oh, dis kitty is so beautiful. Oh, dis kitty is so pecial.’ So I think his name should be O’dis.” Then he explained all the nickname benefits of the name O’dis and how special this name would make the kitty feel.

Someone else shared a photo of their fuzzy little tabby kitten, writing, “First I saw your Hersberry video then Midas and now the universe sent us a kitten and we can’t think of a name for her. Can you help name her??” Unc responded with a video saying that he’d had a premonition as he was laying around looking at kitties on TikTok that a beautiful little girl kitty was going to come to him needing a name, and he should have the name ready for her when he saw her. Watch how that played out:

Did he choose a perfect name or what? The kitten’s owner responded in the comments and said, “Won’Da it is!! Thank you!!”

Unc got another orange kitten sent to him with a name request. This one got the name Nuffin:

“Because there is nuffin on dis Earf more cuter than this kitty. And there is nuffin on dis Earf that I would not do for this kitty. And there is nuffin on this whole Earf that could keep me from loving this kitty,” explained Unc. Of course.

People are loving watching Unc name other people’s kitties, with multiple people calling him a walking green flag.

“There is nuffin on this earf as precious as you naming kitties.” wrote one commenter.

“There is nuffin I love more than a man who loves his kitties as much as you do!!”

“Another perfect name!!! My sister is adopting a kitty today and I’ve been telling her about your names and how you come up with them. It’s great.”

It’s not just the names people love

Ultimately, the way Unc interacts with his kitties is what keeps people coming back. There’s something so endearing about the mutual affection between him and the whole lot of them. Not all cats are sweet and snuggly, but Unc’s kitties seem to be quite affectionate. People with more standoffish cats may be wondering why this man’s cats and kittens are so loving. Well, here you go:

So berry, berry pecial. You can follow Unc on TikTok.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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