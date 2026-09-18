Gen Z asked people about the best things Boomers have done and the replies were refreshing

The Baby Boomer generation (those born from 1946 to 1964) often gets flak from younger generations. From their unique texting style to their approach to grandparenting and their perceived “angry” attitudes, Boomers are widely criticized.

But one Gen Zer on Reddit was curious about the good Boomers have brought into the world and asked a question aimed at surfacing positive takes on their impact: “What are the best things Boomers have done?”

People shared their thoughts on the great things Boomers have contributed to society. From social activism to supportive parenting and out-of-this-world cooking, here are 10 things to appreciate about Boomers: Boomers laugh together. Photo credit: Canva

Fighting for causes that mattered

“Let’s not forget how vocal and persistent the civil rights activists of the Baby Boomer generation were when protesting, including against the Vietnam War and racism and against women’s oppression. Let’s not forget how hard the artists, and especially musicians, of that generation worked to lift their voices LOUDLY and unflinchingly. Those Boomers served as my blueprint growing up, and they helped me see how to be a humanitarian.” – BloodyBarbieBrains

“Women in the workplace. Women able to get loans without a husband’s signature. Civil rights.” – Minute-Frame-8060

“Baby boomers get a lot of sh*t, but they heavily contributed to a lot of good things: civil rights, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, workplace protections, environmental laws, car safety standards, emission standards. If they screwed some things up, they also got a hell of a lot of things right. Boomers just lived their lives like everyone else does, doing the best they could. I really think when people complain, they should be honest about what they’re doing differently than boomers did, and how they’re going to make the world a better place so their grandchildren don’t blame them for everything, too, which they probably will despite all efforts.” – Electric-Sheepskin

The music, food, and culture they gave us

“They gave us some pretty good music. Elton John, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Page, Patti Smith, Neil Young, Elvis Costello.” – gramersvelt001100, Ok_Still_3571

“They created the best forms of music and media. I don’t care what anyone says today’s stuff doesn’t even begin to compare to the entertainment boomers created.” – AroundTheBlockNBack

“The recipes… I love all the pastries… Cookies and cakes!” – Ambitious_Welder6613

“One big thing I credit them with is normalizing not having to dress so formally all the time for public settings. They were the ones who said ‘f*ck no’ to having to wear suits or skirts just to go run errands. I know they caught flak for that but I am very grateful for it.” – Antique_Remote_5536

Personal character worth admiring

“My parents were baby boomers. while they certainly had their own set of issues, one thing I will always admire is their work ethic. It was one of the last generations that was raised with very little poor-me if that makes sense. My dad would show up to work with a good attitude and get all of his duties done without complaining while having the flu. Not because he didn’t want to stay home but because that was just normal back then. You made things work. He put his families security first over his sickness.” – Forward-Air-4462

“I never hated Boomers like many others did. I find that most Boomers, especially those born in the 50s seem to understand the world is hard for youth and are sympathetic. The most generous people I know are Boomers whether it’s tipping or giving you a gift for a small favor. I feel much of the hate is unwarranted and unfair.” – Erythite2023

“Changed what it meant to age, mostly in positive ways. Older people were cast aside by industry and culture much quicker before they came along.” – AnswerGuy301 What are the best things boomers have done?

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Every generation leaves something behind

Reading through all ten answers, a clear picture forms: Boomers weren’t perfect, but they showed up, fought for real change, and left behind a body of music, food, and work ethic that still shapes daily life today. Maybe the real lesson here isn’t about ranking generations against each other at all. It’s about recognizing that every generation, including the ones coming up now, gets remembered for both its flaws and its contributions, and it’s worth asking what we’ll be remembered for too.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.