Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

People in their 70s who passed a 30-second test had a 61% lower chance of dying in 7 years

Why does one short movement say so much about your long-term health?

By

Patrick Hamilton

man, park, exercise, hat, one leg
Photo credit: Barbara Olsen / pixels.comA represetative picture of an older man standing on one leg and balancing.

Getting older… if you’re lucky, it’s going to happen. And the internet loves to make aging sound like a full-time job. Lift heavy! Know your macros! Expose yourself to a precise dose of sunshine at a prescribed time! Don’t forget to add a complicated supplement stack on top of your current prescription medications if you want to ward off a litany of maladies.  And, oh, you’re going to need a much bigger pill storage case. 

Who knew getting organized about getting older would steal away so much time? 

Researchers in Taiwan tracked more than 13,000 adults 65 and older for a median of seven years. Many had common pre-existing conditions that can present as we age, like high blood pressure. Researchers put this group through a battery of quick, low-tech fitness tests. No treadmills, lab coats, or fancy machines required. 

The results, published in JAMA Network Open, found that the people who performed best on these tests dramatically increased their life expectancy. And it didn’t require them getting shredded like lettuce either. It all starts with trying to stand on one leg for 30 seconds.

This one-leg stance turned out to be a powerful clue 

Participants worked through a lineup of seven total tests covering balance, strength, endurance, and flexibility. Those who landed in the top fifth had about 61% lower risk of dying over the following seven years compared to those in the bottom fifth. The core test came when participants were asked to hold a one-leg stance with their eyes open for up to 30 seconds. 

Watch on  YouTube

Foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Bob Baravarian told Upworthy, “Falls are one of the most common end-of-life issues. Good balance and muscle strength lead to good cardiovascular and cognitive health.” By concentrating more of your fitness time on balance and core exercises, you can help stave off these types of declines and keep walking for longer.

Sure, heart disease, diabetes, and low blood pressure are still issues, but they can be mitigated to a degree if you’re able to stay mobile. 

Why functional movement helps adults thrive despite diagnosis

So what types of movements can you add to your fitness routine to help maintain mobility? Dr. Jamie Bovay, a physical therapist with Denver’s KinetikChain, shared with Upworthy some solid steps to take in the right direction. “Do these for just five minutes a day to build the physical durability required to keep your independence.” 

1. The Tandem Balance Hold (Heel-to-Toe Standing)

Stand near a kitchen counter for safety. Place your right foot directly in front of your left foot, so your right heel is touching your left toes (like you’re walking a tightrope). Look straight ahead, take your hands off the counter, and try to hold still for 30 seconds. After that, switch feet.

This exercise forces your ankles and hips to make micro-adjustments continuously.  Now you’re retraining the small stabilizer muscles that keep you steady on uneven ground.

Watch on  YouTube

2. Single-Leg Clock Reaches

Stand on your left leg with a slight bend in your knee. Imagine you’re standing in the center of a clock face. Tap your right foot out to 12 o’clock, bring it back to center, tap it to 3 o’clock, back to center, and tap to 6 o’clock. Repeat 3 times, then switch legs.

This movement mimics what happens as you turn when walking. It forces your standing leg to stabilize your hip while your weight shifts around it.

Watch on  YouTube

3. Figure-8 Line Walks

Pick a clear space. Now, visualize a large figure-8 on the floor, about 6 to 8 feet long. Walk the pattern smoothly, making tight turns around the loops. Focus on keeping your stride even and your eyes looking forward, not glued to your feet.

This seemingly simple movement challenges your vestibular, or inner ear, system. If you can train your body to process direction changes, you can stay mobile longer. 

Watch on  YouTube

Here’s the genuinely hopeful part. Many of the people in this study were living with real health issues: diabetes, high blood pressure, you name it. Fitness wasn’t reserved for the picture of perfect health. It was about function: could you catch yourself before a stumble? Could you get up off the couch without help? Could you keep your legs steady under you? With these goals in mind, consistently engaging in the exercises above can help improve mobility and, as a result, increase your chances of securing additional years of quality life. 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

French, cat, linguistics, How to kill an hour podcast
Communication

Many French speakers are finding ChatGPT ‘extra surreal’ for one hilarious linguistic reason

History, Architecture, Travel, True Stories, London
Science

Millions walk past these London townhouses without realizing they are completely fake

Travel, True Stories, Good News, Viral, Kindness
Culture

Gate agents refused to hold the plane for a pregnant passenger. Then the pilot stepped in.

Germany, Nazis parade, Nazis charity, Wunsidel, fascism
Politics

Neo-Nazis slowly realize this small town brilliantly pranked them for a great charity

meeting, boring meeting, talk too much, sleeping woman, bored business meeting
Science

Communications expert shares how to confidently interrupt someone who won’t stop talking

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Health

Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shares ‘really weird’ trick to fall asleep in five minutes

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
wealth, money, rich people, billionaires, millionaires, wealth redistribution, wealth disparity, economy, poverty
Politics

If all the money in America was equally redistributed overnight, how much would you get?

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
disrespect, rude communications, social skills, silence, how to respond, bad comment
Science

Communications expert shares the 7-word phrase to shoot down anyone being disrespectful

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
Gen X, boombox, Threads, 1980s
Generations

Gen X women share the one nostalgic possession they had as a teen that made them feel they’d ‘arrived’

Cecily Knobler