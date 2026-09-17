Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shares ‘really weird’ trick to fall asleep in five minutes

There is nothing worse than lying in your bed, with your mind racing, and you can’t fall asleep. The longer you lie in bed, the more anxious you get about falling asleep, which makes it even harder to catch some ZZZs. You’ve tried clearing your mind, but can’t. You’ve tried counting sheep but reached 100. What do you do now?

On a recent Real Time with Bill Maher, neuroscientist Andrew Huberman made an off-the-cuff remark about a sleep hack that he swears by, and it’s based on brain research. Huberman is a Stanford University neuroscientist and tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology. He’s also the host of the popular podcast Huberman Lab, which focuses on health and science.

How to fall asleep fast

“In fact, if you wake up in the middle of the night and you’re having trouble falling back asleep, try just doing some long, extended exhales. And get this, this sounds really weird, but it has a basis in physiology. Keep your eyes closed and just move your eyes from side to side behind your eyelids like this, back and forth,” Huberman told Maher as he moved his eyes from side to side as if he was surveying a vast landscape. “Do some long exhales. I can’t promise, but I’m willing to wager like maybe one pinky, that within five minutes or so, you’ll be back to sleep.”

Andrew Huberman’s hack is based on neuroscience

Huberman explained the exercise in greater detail on Mark Bell’s Power Project podcast. In his appearance, he discussed the interesting connection between our eyes and their connection to the amygdala , an almond-shaped part of the brain that controls our emotional response. “Eye movements of that sort actually do suppress the amygdala [to] make people feel calmer, less fearful,” Huberman said. He adds that when we are on a walk, we move our eyes from side to side, to analyze the terrain ahead of us, and the amygdala calms down.

“But for most people who are sighted, moving your eyes from side to side for 10 to 30 seconds is going to calm you down,” Huberman said. “And this makes really good sense because, from an evolutionary perspective, an adaptive perspective, we’ve always been confronted with interpersonal threats and animal to human threats. Forward movement is the way that you suppress the fear response.”

Huberman has since expanded on the technique in more detail at the HX26 event in London earlier this year. He now describes a fuller sequence: closing your eyes, moving them slowly from side to side, then counterclockwise in a circle, then clockwise, and finally crossing your eyes toward your nose while exhaling. He says the goal isn’t “mysticism,” but confusing the vestibular and proprioceptive systems, essentially the balance and body-position sense, so the brain can let go of tracking where the body is in space, which is necessary for falling asleep.

Here is his updated list:

Close your eyes

Move your eyes slowly to one side, then the opposite side

Move them counterclockwise, tracing a circle

Move them clockwise

Cross your eyes toward your nose and exhale

If you do this pattern the next time you wake up in the middle of the night, Huberman says, it should have the same calming, sleep-inducing effect as the simpler side-to-side version, just with a bit more precision behind it. It’s a good reminder that even a “weird” trick can get more refined over time without losing what made it work in the first place.

Americans aren’t getting enough sleep

Huberman’s video is important because many Americans need to get more sleep. A 2022 Gallup poll found that only 32% of Americans said they got “excellent” or “very good” sleep; 35% described their sleep as “good”; and 33% said their sleep was “fair” or “poor.”

Sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Getting at least seven hours of sleep a night is great for your memory, focus, emotional regulation, appetite, muscle recovery, and tissue repair. It also reduces the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. It’s great that Huberman shares his hack, which few people would have come up with without a background in neuroscience, to improve their sleep. It’s also another exciting way to show just how interconnected the body is, from eyes to brain and beyond. Sweet dreams.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.