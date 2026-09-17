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FBI agent shares 3 red flags skeptical people consider when they think they’re being scammed

Scammers aren’t just lying to you. They’re actively hacking your brain.

By

Patrick Hamilton

older woman, phone, FBI, agent, scams
Photo credit: SHVETS production/pexels.com & fbi.gov/takeabeat An older woman receives a suspecious phone call, and Rebecca Ketihley, FBI special agent, talks about avoid scams.

Most people like to think they can easily spot a scam. We’ve trained ourselves to believe that fraud is pretty obvious. Like in those poorly worded emails promising millions from a distant stranger. Well, times have changed. 

Modern scamming has transformed from one-off groups of unorganized individuals into a slick global criminal enterprise. Fraudsters design sophisticated psychological traps to bypass logic entirely. Instead of making offers that sound too good to be true, criminals refine their lures to make compliance feel necessary.

Rebecca Keithley, an Assistant Section Chief in the FBI’s Financial Crimes Section, explains that while the tactics used by these scammers constantly evolve, the underlying psychological manipulation follows a specific playbook. If you can recognize these psychological triggers, you have a fighting chance to avoid a massive financial pitfall. But the only way to see these scams coming is to recognize the red flags. 

Red Flag #1: Scammers use fear to hijack your brain

The first major signal of a scam involves emotional manipulation. As you might imagine, one of the most potent emotions is fear.  To force you to let down your guard, scammers trigger a physiological reaction in the central nervous system. Otherwise known as an “amygdala hijack.”

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When someone threatens you with immediate arrest, legal trouble, or a total loss of financial security, panic takes over. This heightened emotional state forces the brain into autopilot mode. Panic shuts down critical reasoning and prompts immediate action before logic has time to kick in. Whether a criminal uses fear of missing out on an unbelievable investment or fear of going to jail, the goal remains the same: driving you to act without thinking it through first.

Red Flag #2: Manufactured urgency forces quick decisions

To keep you in a frantic state, fraudsters always inject intense urgency into the situation. They demand immediate action, claiming every single second counts. When combined with fear, it creates a mind-altering cocktail. Suddenly, you might find yourself doing things you would never rationally do. 

By pushing you past your standard boundaries, scammers exploit impulse over reason. Official agencies and legitimate organizations rarely demand instant payment on the spot. Parking tickets are left on windshields after all. 

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Pausing to verify details immediately weakens a scammer’s hold. If someone is trying to turn up the heat, that’s your signal to cool your jets. Taking time to think remains your strongest shield against making irrational choices under artificial pressure. 

Red Flag #3: Demands for secrecy isolate you from help

Silence and secrecy represent the final critical warning signs. If the person on the other end of the line insists that you hide transactions, lie to bank tellers, or demand unconventional payment methods, this is you cue to hang up. This is not how any legitimate business transaction works.

When someone requests payment through gift card codes, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, 

or physical cash couriers, they are actively bypassing traditional banking security. Gift cards and crypto offer instant transfers that law enforcement cannot easily trace or reverse. Criminals cut off outside communication so friends, family, or financial advisors cannot intervene and break the spell.

Unfortunately, these psychological hacks work brilliantly on unsuspecting people every day. And not just through phishing calls, but also online through spoofing sites, personal data breaches, extortion, and investment fraud. According to the annual FBI Internet Crime Report, more than one million complaints of suspected online scams were logged in 2025 alone. The reported combined loss? Over $20 billion.  

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Defeating these sophisticated tactics requires recognizing the psychological pressure while it is happening. The FBI encourages anyone who feels sudden pressure or fear during a financial interaction to pause immediately. Taking a beat gives your rational mind time to catch up with your emotions so you can safely step away. 

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