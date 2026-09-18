Gate agents refused to hold the plane for a pregnant passenger. Then the pilot stepped in.

Brittany Kamerman was flying from Salt Lake City to Panama City Beach with seven friends for a 30th birthday trip, she told Newsweek. The itinerary included a tight 45-minute layover at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Then the first leg ran 50 minutes late.

They landed with just half an hour before the connection was scheduled to push back. The departure gate was an 18-minute walk across one of the largest airports in the country. Because Kamerman was seated near the front of the first plane, she got off early, sprinted, and made it to the gate with minutes to spare. Representative image of a woman running through the airport. Photo credit: Brosa via Canva.

Her friend Kiley, who was seven months pregnant, was somewhere far behind her.

Kamerman asked the American Airlines gate agents to hold the doors for a few minutes, but they refused.

“The gate agents were so rude. I was shocked,” she said. “I fly a lot, and usually if a group is running to make a connection because of a delay, especially to a tiny airport that closes at 10pm, the agents will wait. I even told them we had a pregnant friend coming, but I don’t think they believed me.”

Kamerman stalled as long as she could before finally boarding, then she started explaining the situation to a flight attendant. Luckily, the captain overheard the conversation, and then proposed a solution. Representative image of a passenger standing in a busy airport. Photo credit: ilonakozhevnikova via Canva.

“Well, they won’t leave without me,” he said.

The captain walked off the plane, went back up the jet bridge, waited at the gate for the rest of the group to arrive, and personally escorted the pregnant passenger and her friends onto the plane. Kamerman filmed the final moments, capturing her friends running down the jet bridge to a plane that had been held entirely by the captain’s authority.

“He was so nice and actually got off the plane to help. I couldn’t believe it,” Kamerman said.

Kiley commented on Kamerman’s TikTok: “Thank God for that pilot because I would have died.”

The gate agents weren’t necessarily acting out of malice, since airlines track on-time departure closely, and holding a door works against that. However, under federal aviation regulations, the pilot in command has ultimate authority over the operation of the aircraft.

A commercial plane does not leave without its captain. The agents made the decision they were paid to make, but the pilot made the only one that actually carried any weight.