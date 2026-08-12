Millennials find themselves ‘raising’ their parents as Gen Jonesers rewrite ‘rules’ of aging

Generation Jones is an interesting group. They’re too old to be Gen X and too young to be Baby Boomers, so they’re their own micro-generation. Just like they don’t fit neatly in one generation or the other, they also aren’t following the societal rules of aging. This rejection of norms is stressing out their Millennial children, with many of them taking to the internet to ask how to “raise” their parents.

Generation Jones is just now reaching retirement age. Instead of buying jeans with elastic bands or a new recliner, they’re on the move. Or maybe they’re not. No one really knows because they won’t pick up the phone. Their rebellion against societal expectations is resulting in hilarious frustrations from their adult children.

Don’t call me ‘Grandma’

Elderly woman dancing.

Photo credit: Canva

Years ago, when most Millennials started families of their own, they were met with their parents’ refusal to be called “Grandma” or “Grandpa.” Those titles are for old people, allegedly. There were several complaints and even articles written about these “young Boomers” refusing to pick what their grandchild would call them or coming up with a more youthful-sounding title.

This is likely where the rise of “Glamma,” “G-ma,” “Gam-Gam,” and “Nee-Nee” came from. Don’t worry, grandfathers were also a little persnickety about being called “Grandpa.” The Gen Jones men contributed to the influx of “Pop-Pop,” “Pap-Pap,” “Paw-Paw,” and “G-Daddy.” The refusal to follow the societal rules that seemingly relegate elderly people to games of bridge and bingo in the church hall on Tuesday nights isn’t because they want to be younger.

Gen Jones had Prince, not Woodstock

Generation Jones has been trailblazing since they were born. They were too young for Woodstock and too old for big hair bands. This is the generation that had Prince and Michael Jackson, who were both Gen Jonesers. It makes sense that they’re more interested in creating their own rules around aging, whether their kids like it or not.

Johnny Nievess recently shared a video on TikTok sharing his experience “raising” his mother. “You know what? It’s so hard raising parents. Guys, for reference, this is my mom, right? I had to drive to the club. Now, it’s one o’clock in the morning, right? Because look who got drunk, and I gotta make sure she gets home safe,” Nievess says as his mom drunkenly giggles and sways, walking to the car.

In a video by Kenyel Sr., the man laments, “Why is raising your parents so hard? As a kid, no one told me, ‘When you get older, you’re going to have to raise your parents.’ No one told me that. Now when I call and they don’t answer, I gotta get my iPhone. I gotta go in my location. I gotta see where they are, cause I run a strict program over here. I track their location like an Amazon package.”

Parenting your parents is hard

Kenyel goes on to explain that he also has to make sure they’re exercising and eating healthy. While he admits to being ill-prepared to parent his parents, he says that he loves them and does his best to rein in their shenanigans.

Another woman shares that she had to leave work to go track down her parents. She says that she didn’t believe they were in any danger. They simply don’t answer their phones, and family members can’t get a hold of them. “They know I worry. They know other people worry in the family,” the woman explains. “All the family starts worrying because they won’t answer their phone. You have them on Life360. One’s been in the same place for six or seven days. One’s been over here. Just answer your phone. Just answer your phone.”

Some adult kids have even taken to reading their parents’ lab results like report cards. Others have complained about having to remind their parents to wear appropriate clothing before leaving the house. Tight dresses, high heels, and shoes that aren’t stable enough—Gen Jones says they’ll wear what they want. They’ll also do what they want while leaving their phone at home like it’s 1972.

This generation isn’t ready for endless rounds of gin rummy at the senior center. They’ve raised their children and have done their time in corporate America. Generation Jones is taking advantage of still feeling youthful enough to party with friends, yet old enough to retire.