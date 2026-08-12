An old man and woman dance to pop music in a Roman piazza, not a tip jar in sight

In a piazza in Rome on a lovely summer evening, an elderly duo set up a speaker and pressed “play.” The familiar beat and guitar intro of Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It” filled the air, and the man and woman began to dance.

They didn’t dance randomly, but in unison with simple choreographed dance moves. No camera set up. No tip jar. Just two older Italians enjoying their evening in the park and bringing joy to themselves and others.

The Tour Guy, a tour operator headquartered in Rome with tours across Europe, shared the delightful dance clip on Instagram where it has been viewed over five million times.

‘They just wanted to dance’

The video was filmed on August 6, 2026 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in Rome, Italy, and the caption of the video explained the scene:

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“A man and a woman gathered in Piazza Testaccio, played Michael Jackson, and did a choreographed dance. They did this for about 20 mins to 5 or so different songs. Each dance was slightly different, but choreographed. ⁠

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They didn’t have a hat out to collect tips, they didn’t have anyone filming, they didn’t even want the video I took which I offered to share with them after, they just wanted to dance. ⁠

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At the end, they walked in separate directions and that was it. ⁠I’ve been to this piazza almost daily the last two weeks and a few times per month this summer. I’ve never seen anyone do anything like this here. If you’re not familiar, Piazza Testaccio is one of the last remaining places in Rome where you can still find children playing each night and locals hanging out. The sense of community here is still strong.“

A special moment in a special place

Some people in the comments concurred that Testaccio is something special:

“I randomly came across this piazza one day and sat down to enjoy the shade, the children, the community. I was travelling alone and it was this beautiful moment of experiencing something not ‘for tourists.’ I spoke to no one, took no photos, so perhaps I got to blend in, just for a moment. ❤️” Skyline of Rome, Italy. Photo credit: Canva

“Best neighborhood, stayed there for a month was able to participate in the feste and pilgrimage around the neighborhood in May…l cant wait to return, love love loved it.”

“I live nearby, when the good season starts they go to the park near Testaccio and dance for one hour or more, they practice a lot ! We love them.”

Here for the vitality, not the virality

People loved the carefree way the pair danced without any expectation of audience, virality, or recognition.

“Congratulations to these two excellent dancers! So much beauty in this simple video.”

“I love this! They’re doing it for their own happiness!”

“How cute are they! This is what aging well looks like. Better than many young people. Congratulations to them. 😍❤️👏👏👏”

“Love this! They’re clearly living their best life doing what they enjoy 🥰💃❤️”

“Looks like step aerobics. I love it. Still staying active and keeping it fresh. Italians are the best.”

‘Music is part of my lifestyle…’

People have wondered who the pair are. The man in the video showed up in the comments to thank everyone:

“Hello everyone, I’m Pasquale, the gentleman in the video. THANK YOU to everyone for the kind words and for the affection shown ❤️.”

(Pasquale has his own Instagram account. The description on his channel, translated from Italian, reads: “Music is part of my lifestyle; it thrills me, gives me strength, moves me… stimulates me.”)

Someone else in the comments shared that Pasquale does a group dance class as the local senior center. What a wonderful way to stay vital and healthy in your golden years. (And for anyone wondering the status of the “couple,” someone else said they’re just friends.)

Sometimes you just have to put some music and dance in the piazza, just for the fun of it.