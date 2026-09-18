Communication expert shares 3-2-1 trick to stop rambling when put on the spot

Being a clear communicator is a powerful social skill. Not only does it build relationships, but it also creates authentic connections.

But in high-pressure situations, confident speaking can start to crumble. We’ve all been there. For example, when talking to your boss or even on a first date.

It’s easy to start rambling and jumbling your words. To prevent this, communication expert Vinh Giang shares a clever 3-2-1 speaking trick that can help anyone slow down and communicate clearly and concisely when it matters most.

What is the 3-2-1 speaking trick?

According to Giang, it starts with training your brain for moments when you feel put on the spot.

“When someone asks you a question and you’re not prepared, what happens? Your brain hits the panic button,” he says in a YouTube video.

As you struggle to verbalize your thoughts, you may start to ramble, which Giang notes, can lead to frustration and embarrassment. To avoid feeling flustered, he offers a 3-2-1 framework to keep in mind when speaking off the cuff.

“Without a communication framework to fall back on, your mind goes blank,” he explains.

@askvinh These 5 speaking tips will force you to stop rambling! Most people ramble because they’re thinking out loud instead of thinking first. Here’s how to fix it: 1. Pause after important points Give your audience time to process. Silence creates clarity and makes your message land harder. 2. Finish your sentences Stop starting new thoughts before completing the previous one. This is where most rambling begins. 3. The six-year-old test If you can’t explain your idea simply, you don’t understand it well enough yet. Simplicity is mastery. 4. Lead with your point State your conclusion first, then support it. Most people ramble because they’re building toward the point instead of starting with it. 5. Answer with “the one thing” When asked a question, force yourself to give one clear answer. This framework filters mental clutter into focused responses. ♬ original sound – Vinh Giang – Vinh Giang

The 3-2-1 framework consists of 3 steps, 2 types, and 1 thing. Using the example of avocados, he explains how it works:

1 thing

“The one thing about avocados that I love is that it’s great on a keto diet,” says Giang.

2 types

He switches to “ways” instead of “types,” explaining that there are “two ways to eat avocados: you can smash it up or eat it like a fruit [apple].”

3 steps

Finally, he explains that there are three steps to preparing avocados: “First step, cut it in half. Step two, mash it up. Step three, salt, pepper, and lemon.”

How to use the 3-2-1 speaking trick

Giang shares another example of how to use the 3-2-1 speaking trick, this time using the topic of travel. In a clip from a conference, he invites an audience member to offer three responses for each part. Her answers show how the method works in a real-life scenario:

1 thing

“The one thing about travel is it’s magnificent,” the audience member says. “You can go anywhere you want.”

2 types

“The two types of travel are: you can travel regionally and you can travel internationally via a plane,” she says.

3 steps

“Three steps to travel is plan it, book it, go!” she shares.

Giang congratulates her, noting, “That’s the difference between being prepared with a framework, because now you’re excited to communicate. When you’re not prepared, you’re not excited, you’re scared. You don’t want to communicate.”

@askvinh The simple solution to stop rambling… If you want to learn what to say when you’re pausing and thinking, you need to learn how to use communication frameworks. ♬ original sound – Vinh Giang – Vinh Giang

How viewers reacted to the trick

In the comments, people shared their responses to Giang’s video:

“I’m officially smarter than I was five minutes ago.”

“For an overthinker, this is gold. Thank you tons.”

“I’m 40 and honestly, this hits home. I’ve been in situations at work where I froze or rambled because my brain went blank under pressure. The 3-2-1 framework feels so practical and simple to apply. I actually tried it while watching and it gave me structure instantly. Definitely something I’ll practice more in meetings and daily conversations. Thanks for sharing this tool, Vin!”

“Immediately used this in a daily mundane small talk conversation that I’m having with someone, and I realized it’s not that I don’t like small talk because I’m not interested with someone… It’s because I don’t know how to do it. Managed to turn small talk into a chain of small conversations that led to more concrete discussions. Thanks a lot for this tip!”

“Yeah. This is a big problem that I have. For years I’ve struggled to communicate properly because my brain goes a thousand miles a minute and my mouth tries to keep up.”

Frameworks beat panic every time

The beauty of Giang’s 3-2-1 trick isn’t that it makes you sound smarter, it’s that it gives your brain somewhere to go the moment it starts to freeze. Whether you’re fielding a tough question from your boss or trying not to ramble on a first date, having even a loose structure to fall back on is often the difference between confident clarity and an awkward, run-on mess. The next time you feel that panic button hit, try reaching for one thing, two types, three steps, and see where it takes you.

This article originally appeared in March. It has been updated.