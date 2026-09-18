5 Things That Made Us Joyful This Week

Sometimes life feels like a lot and you just need a tiny bit of joy infused back into your day. Well, fear not—we can help with that. Not only are we at Upworthy chronically online (in the best way possible, of course), we’re also a little bit obsessed with sharing the best the internet has to offer. (Consider it our antidote to your daily doomscrolling. You’re welcome!)

This week, with a little help from our friends at Shriners Children’s™, we’ve rounded up five of the sweetest, most joyful moments we’ve spotted online, from a bunch of teachers really getting back into the school spirit to a pregnancy surprise that’s completely unexpected in more ways than one. These are the kinds of internet gems that can break through the doomscrolling and make you feel a tiny bit more hopeful about the world. Enjoy!

1. Wiener dog surprise

OK, this video is long, but it’s worth it.



For her daughter’s 16th birthday, TikTok user @szanadue decided to go all out—and lucky for us, she got it on film. As everyone films nearby, Szanadue’s daughter sits at the kitchen table to carefully unwrap a present. When she finally opens the box and sees its filled with dog supplies, the realization hits her: She’s getting a puppy. And not just any puppy, mind you—a wiener dog. She stares at the camera in disbelief, and then a family member surprises her by handing over the new puppy directly over her shoulder. Aaaand cue the waterworks (from everyone!). Sixteen is already a pretty special birthday, but getting surprised with the cutest puppy that’s ever existed is going to make this particular milestone pretty hard to top.

2. Grandpa promotion

Here’s a new way to announce a pregnancy: Give your dad an enormous pile of fries. Sounds weird, but TikTok creator Shalyn Brent tried it, and apparently it makes for a pretty heartwarming (and joyful) video.

When the huge plate of fries is presented to her dad at a restaurant, it (at first) looks perfectly normal. And then Shalyn points out the message that’s spelled out on the bottom of the plate: “Promoted to Grandpa.” Yup, we’re all automatically crying.

By the way, this is the family’s first grandchild, so when Grandpa finally realizes what the plate is telling him, he immediately bursts into tears. Raw, unfiltered, can’t-hold-them-back tears of pure joy. And then, to make the moment even more memorable, he nearly chokes on the fries (he’s fine, though!).

3. Arlo from Shriners Children’s



If you need a little reminder of the pure joy of childhood, look no further than Arlo, an energetic, active, and completely joyful boy who rarely slows down, despite some of the curveballs life has thrown his way.

Arlo has been a patient at Shriners Children’s since undergoing a partial lower-leg amputation at just 9 months old. Through the hospital’s Pediatric Orthotic and Prosthetic Services (POPS) department, Arlo received his first prosthetic leg just shy of his first birthday, and has been on the move ever since. Now, Arlo is busy doing what he loves most: Playing, running around, and just being a seven-year-old kid.

As he gets ready to enter second grade, Arlo’s latest “leggy” (the term he uses for his prosthetic leg—adorable) features tons of brightly-colored ducks and is just as fun and joyful as he is. Judging from this video, he’s putting that leggy to very good use.

4. Back-to-school roleplay

School is almost back in session, and some teachers have decided that the best way to welcome all the kids back to school is to, well, become them.

In this hilarious video, teachers wear oversized hoodies, strut down the hallway with their headphones in their ears while they’re scrolling on their phones, and just generally give all the students the kind of attitude they’re accustomed to dishing out. Not only are these impressions hysterically funny in their own right (these teachers are committed to the bit), the kids in the background are absolutely losing it as the teachers nail their mannerisms. If there were an Oscar category for impersonating teenagers, these teachers would definitely be taking home some awards.

5. Triplets!!!

Imagine trying to get pregnant for two years and then finally getting to surprise your husband with the happy news you’re expecting. Incredible, right? That’s exactly what happens in this video, when TikTok user Michaela Pearson lures her husband into the spare bedroom to show him how well she cleaned it. Surprise! When they walk in, there’s a pregnancy test, a newborn onesie, and a stuffed bear waiting for him to announce her pregnancy (cue the happy tears!). But wait—it gets better. Not only are the Pearsons expecting a baby, they’re actually expecting three. Triplets. Talk about the surprise of a lifetime.

The best part, though, is that Michaela actually gave birth to the triplets earlier this year, and now her entire profile is filled with videos of happy baby laughter, times three. It just doesn’t get any more joyful than that.

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