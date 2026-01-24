A boy and his garbage man were friends for 4 years. The sudden goodbye hit them both hard.
His mom was able to capture their "final wave."
There's not a young boy on the planet who didn't go through at least a brief phase of being fascinated by large trucks, especially garbage trucks. There are many wonderful reasons why little kids are fascinated, and at the same time, perhaps a little scared of garbage trucks. They have bright colors, flashing lights, and have massive moving parts that shriek and moan as they lift the garbage bins and throw them in the back of the truck. They are also impressed by the operator who pulls the levers and makes the massive machine lift and dump.
They also instinctively recognized that the sanitation worker is doing an important and admirable job. They haven't yet been conditioned to look down on dirty, thankless work and can appreciate it for how vital it truly is. Little kids have this fascination until they are around five or six, until one day when the garbage man comes by they no longer feel the need to run out and watch.
However, a touching story out of Florida shows that nine-year-old Noah Carrigan never lost his love for the garbage man, and that’s because they forged a sweet relationship.
But unfortunately, after the city changed its waste management contracts, the garbage collector was informed he would no longer stop by Noah’s house.
Kids are able to recognize garbage workers as the heroes they are. Photo by Shihab Chowdhury on Unsplash
“It started out as something so simple—he was just fascinated by the garbage truck,” Noah’s mom, Catherine Carrigan, told SWNS.
“For years, every Tuesday, he would run outside to wave, and the garbage man always waved back, honked the horn, and acknowledged him.”
She filmed the garbage man’s last pickup at his house, and it marked the end of an era.
On the garbage man’s final visit, Noah handed him a bottle of water, a handwritten note, and some gifts to express his gratitude and appreciation for the kindness and years of friendship. "He wanted to write him a thank you note with garbage truck toys he used to play with," the mother wrote on a social media post. “This farewell hit hard,” she admitted.
Noah isn't the only kid who has bonded with his community sanitation worker. A 4-year-old named Johnny Tsacoumangos went viral a few years ago for his wholesome friendship with the garbage man. The special bond between kids and their sanitation heroes is worldwide:
Here's the beautiful moment captured by Noah's mom, along with clips of the two interacting over the course of years. It's nearly impossible not to tear up while watching it, not only because of the loving friendship, but because of the quick passage of time.
The entire friendship goes by in just the blink of an eye, along with a chunk of Noah's childhood.
Parents need to take a moment to realize that they are in the midst of something beautiful that is fleeting, as Noah's mother did. So, when there are those nights when you're tired and don’t feel like reading them a book before bed, or getting off the couch to play catch, knowing you only have so many of these moments is a great way to enjoy them. Because one day, when they’re gone, you’ll wish you could have read one more book or spent that nice spring day on the lawn throwing a ball around.
That’s why the story about young Noah and the garbage man is wonderful. On one level, it's a touching story about the friendship between a man and a young boy, highlighting the importance of the people who work in our communities. On the other hand, it’s a reminder that some of these simple joys in life we share with children will one day end—and you can’t turn back the clock.
This article originally appeared last April. It has been updated