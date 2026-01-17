Budget shoppers share tips for spending $100 or less on groceries a week
Beat insane grocery prices with this frugal grocery advice.
Grocery prices these days are astronomical. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices have been on an uphill climb since 2020.
The average American family of four spends anywhere from $996-1,603 on groceries, but frugal people and budget shoppers are finding creative ways to save money on groceries with a weekly grocery budget of just $100.
Yeah, you read that right: keeping your grocery bill at $100 or less is possible. Budget grocery shoppers shared their best advice for how to save big on groceries on the subreddit r/budget.
"Frozen veggies. It’s a myth they are less healthy than fresh. Get the $1 variety bags from aldi. No chopping needed. Each bag is like 4 servings. Dump a bit straight into the pan and cook for like 12 min and you’re good to go." - Dismal_Pop2092
"Go on fb marketplace and get an instant pot. For $20-$40. The key to saving on groceries is a little more time cooking so you don’t have to buy the expensive ready made stuff. Instant pot makes it so you can set and forget which is super helpful. The only way I can afford meat anymore is buying whole chicken and putting it in the instant pot (it’s also the tastiest prep imo!)" - Dismal_Pop2092
"Cut the junk food. Seriously. It’s a farce that eating healthy is expensive. I promise if you just buy INGREDIENTS and not PRODUCTS your grocery bill will go down significantly." - Dismal_Pop2092
"I've been keeping track of our spending for the last 12 months and on average, we were blowing through $825 a month on groceries....and $400 on take out. So I immediately made a menu up for the remainder of the month (this happened in sept 9th) and a grocery list of anything I might need, plus some staples we needed. Then I combined menu planning with freezer cooking. I have the rest of sept meals planned out, prepped and/or frozen. I have all of October meals planned out as well but haven't gone grocery shopping yet. Ive cut our monthly grocery budget down to $400 a month (family of 5) and our takeout budget to $0. And so far.... im $47 under budget for the month and already have all the meals planned." - rickrolled_gay_swan
"Bread makers can also be found for cheap at thrift stores, and for basic loaves (including whole wheat) older models work fine. You can make 3-5 loaves of your own bread for the cost of 1 at the store, and you can save even more if you buy things like flour, yeast and eggs in bulk. I have a kid here with gluten intolerance, and making GF bread at home is a huge savings - but just FYI for the GF folks, most older bread makers are not good at making GF bread unless you use them for only the mix and rise and then finish them in your own oven. Oatmeal and other grains are your friend fellow shopper! You can buy them in bulk for cheap." - SunLillyFairy
"I also save my fats. bacon grease, chicken smaltz. got little jars for all of it. I also only buy the big generic oil. gave up wasting money on olive oil. just keep a neutral/high smoke point oil around. whatever is cheapest per volume. And I also save my scraps from veggies. i have a ziplock bag for onion and carrot ends, or celery nubs, and on the weekend, will bake a chicken, and make stock the next day." - oneWeek2024
"My tip: Make whatever the hell you want in a quarter portion than usual, and then lay it over a bed of rice, beans, lentils, potatoes, pasta, or corn. Does not apply if you’re low-carb. I love carbs. They’re the body’s preferred source of energy, very delicious, and very cheap. I do limit my fats, usually a tsp or two of oil gets the whole pot slick. I prefer lean meats, and they have been very affordable from Costco. $2.77 chicken breast, $3.18 93% ground turkey, $5.40 91% ground beef. Turkey can be subbed for most of my beef recipes." - katie4
"Something I’ve found super helpful living alone and trying to budget is I like to get a bang for my buck. Meaning that I will go to Safeway or Costco (I don’t have an Aldi’s) to buy the big azz tub of spinach/greens for $5. I eat a huge amount of it during the week, but the rest I know I can’t finish (at least 1/3 of it), I will freeze. Then, I don’t waste it. I can then add in amounts with my protein powder and soy milk. 😀 I also do this with my nutpod creamer. If I go to sprouts, sometimes they have a BOGO so you spend $6 for 2. What I do is I have a separate large ice cube tray specific for the nutpod creamer. I will probably drink half of it during the week and the other half I can’t finish in 1.5 weeks before it goes bad. So I save the rest in the ice cube trays. I know these are saving cents or some dollars, but it goes a long way!" - healthnut270
"These tips are gold! I'd add: shop your pantry first because I used to rebuy stuff I forgot I had like some grocery store amnesia patient." - PaycheckWizard
"I shop around at various stores between TJ’s, Aldi, and Kroger and basically follow the ideas above. I spend about $30-35/wk as a single person. A biggie is cutting the snacks- I don’t buy chips, granola bars, cookies, etc. I also don’t buy drinks, with the exception being Diet Coke when it’s on a major sale at kroger. I do a lot of crockpot meals that I divide up into six servings or so, eating a couple during the week and freezing the rest for later. I always have meal options in the freezer when I want to not buy groceries for a bit. It’s pretty painless once you get the hang of it. I normally only cook once a week or so. I also eat healthier this way when things are planned ahead and in portions." - momthom427
Money-saving grocery tips from financial experts
Looking for even more ways to save on your grocery bill? Financial experts offer nine additional tips.
1. Start a garden.
"Growing even a small amount of food at home can make a difference. Herbs, lettuce, and tomatoes on a balcony or windowsill are inexpensive to start and keep paying off," David Kindness, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), tax expert, and personal finance writer at BestMoney.com, tells Upworthy.
2. Buy 'ugly' produce.
"I also suggest looking for discounted or 'ugly' produce. Stores mark these down heavily, but the quality is usually just fine once you cook with them," says Kindness.
3. Check the sell-by date.
"Another smart move is shopping for items that are close to their sell-by date. Bread, dairy, or meats can often be frozen or used right away," says Kindness.
4. Timing matters too.
"Another trick is to look for discounts on fresh items close to closing time. Stores often reduce prices on produce, baked goods, or meats to clear shelves, and those markdowns add up fast," Ashley Akin, CPA, tax consultant specializing in tax compliance services, and the Senior Contributor at CEP DC, tells Upworthy.
5. Don't sleep on rewards and savings programs.
On top of that, cashback and rewards apps, or even mystery dining programs can help you earn money back on top of your savings. These are often overlooked but they add up over time," Kindness says.
6. Compare unit prices.
"I also tell people to check unit prices rather than just the sticker price." Akin says. "Sometimes the bigger package is cheaper, but not always, so comparing saves you from paying extra just because of packaging."
7. Budget for meals vs. snacks.
"I also remind people to separate their meal budget from their snack budget. It may sound small, but it stops impulse purchases from eating into what you really need," says Kindness.
8. Eat before you shop.
"And whenever possible, shop alone and never on an empty stomach," says Kindness. "It is the easiest way to avoid unplanned extras."
9. Get low.
"Even checking the bottom shelves can reveal the best value items that stores place out of sight," adds Kindness.
This article originally appeared last year
