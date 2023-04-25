+
Family

Boy can't contain his tears as he sings emotional solo at his parents' vow renewal

He poured his entire heart into his song and everyone felt it.

vow renewal, wedding songs, calum scott
@chasingabundance/TikTok

12-year-old Aiden getting emotional while singing at his parents' vow renewal

It might have been his parents’ vow renewal ceremony, but 12-year-old Aiden completely stole the show—along with a few million hearts—the instant he began singing.

In a clip shared by videographer Danielle Tufano, the young boy only got out a few notes of Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason” (a song he chose specifically to express his love to Mom and Dad on their big day) before he was moved to tears. His intense emotion paired with a truly lovely singing voice made the ballad all that more powerful as he gained composure and finished his solo.

Apparently, Aiden wasn’t the only one moved by the song.

"When he started, I was very emotional," Kemorene Mills-Armstrong, the boy's mom, told “Good Morning America.“Then you heard all the guests in the background. They were crying so I got even more teary-eyed so I had to be looking up, because all of the tears would be flooding down,” she recalled.

Not to mention the millions of online viewers who were touched by the special moment.

"What an amazing core memory!! To have your child sing at your vow renewal!!” someone wrote in the comments.

Another added, “Why is it a Wednesday at 7:41 pm and I’m full on crying?!? This little man is a whole vibe!”

Grab some tissues, watch below and let your heart melt into this moment of pure love.

@chasingabundance

The bravest son singing for his parents vow renewal 🥺✨🙏🏼

♬ original sound - ChasingAbundance

Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Pop Culture

Tense video shows a woman filming herself after sensing a man following her. She was right.

“See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

@lacie_kraatz/TikTok

Lacie films as the mysterious man visibly gets closer.

It’s no secret that even the most seemingly safe of public places can instantly turn dangerous for a woman. Is it fair? No. But is it common? Absolutely, to the point where more and more women are documenting moments of being stalked or harassed as a grim reminder to be aware of one’s surroundings.

Lacie (@lacie_kraatz) is one of those women. On April 11th, she was out on a run when she noticed a man in front of her displaying suspicious behavior. Things got especially dicey when the man somehow got behind her. That’s when she pulled out her phone and started filming—partially to prove that it wasn’t just her imagination, and also out of fear for her safety.

“Hello. I’m just making this video so that women are a little more aware of them,” she begins in the video. “See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

Identity

Gay choir teacher breaks down when his class gives a surprise performance at his wedding

Christopher Landis had kept his marriage secret because he wasn't sure how students or parents would react.

via Pexels

Two men exchanging rings in a wedding ceremony.

Christopher Landis, a choir director at Hingham Middle School in Massachusetts, didn’t tell his students he was engaged to Joe Michienzie three years ago. According to Inside Edition, whenever they asked who Michienzie was, Christopher would say, "That's Joe. He's my friend."

Landis kept his relationship a secret in front of his students because he wasn’t sure how their parents would react. Sadly, even today, LGBTQ people still have to be discreet about their personal lives in some professions.

This is sad for the teachers who have to stay closeted and also for the LGBTQ students who miss out on having a positive role model.

Family

People can't get enough of this Italian preschooler's classically Italian rant

Her inflections and gesticulations are just too much.

@guiseppe_matilde/TikTok

An Italian preschooler's Italian rant has people in stitches.

All people have a need to communicate, but the way we do that varies greatly from place to place. Every culture has its own communication peculiarities that make our human family delightfully diverse.

Not only do humans speak thousands of languages around the world, but we also engage in culturally specific speaking styles, speech patterns and body language, some of which are immediately identifiable.

Case in point: the Italian "finger purse."

Family

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old cleverly escapes a woman who was following him home

Security cameras caught it all on video.

via Doug Kerr/Flickr

Pennsylvania's State Route 100.

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy escaped a woman trying to lure him by pretending that a local store clerk was his mother. ABC 6 reports that Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 11, when a strange woman started following him.

The woman "started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told ABC6. The boy didn’t know the woman but she insisted that she knew his family.

She tried to lure him into going with her by promising she’d buy him “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told CBS.

Health

Every character in Winnie the Pooh has a mental health issue and it's great for kids to see

The wholesome Hundred Acre Wood crew offer a beautiful example of supporting friends with mental illness.

Ernest Howard Shepard (Public Domain)

Winnie the Pooh and his pals exemplify support without stigma.

Winnie the Pooh was a staple in our home when my kids were little. The calm wholesomeness of the Hundred Acre Wood offered a soothing contrast to the internet age's wave of overstimulating and/or obnoxious children's entertainment, and all three of my offspring ate it up. In fact, my youngest, now 14, will still turn on Winnie the Pooh videos when he's feeling nostalgic for his childhood.

The characters created by A.A. Milne in 1926 have been beloved for generations. One obvious reason is the way Milne tapped into the curiosity and wonder of a child's imagination by making a boy's stuffed animals come to life. A less obvious reason—but one that has become clearer as mental health awareness and education has spread—is that the characters seem to represent an array of mental health disorders. Not only that, but they also serve as a beautiful example of how friends love and support one another through mental illness struggles without stigma or judgment.

Joy

Mom found the perfect trick to soothe her crying baby: ‘Get Low’ by Lil Jon

Things will get interesting when he can sing along.

Melissa Buckley|Instagram

Mom plays Lil Jon to get baby to stop crying.

If you've had a baby or babysat someone else's, then you know sometimes they cry, and there doesn't seem to be much you can do to soothe them. You try all of the things—change their diaper, give them a bottle, do the bounce and sway that just about every parent has perfected. Yet, the wailing continues and you begin to question your life choices.

But thankfully, babies are pretty easily amused...most of the time. Ripping up paper or accidentally stubbing your toe can throw a baby into a fit of laughter. Other times, you have to call in the reserves—Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz featuring the Ying Yang Twins. Nope, I didn't bump my head. Melissa Buckley discovered her 2-month-old son's magic remedy to inconsolable tears is Lil Jon, specifically, "Get Low."

You may be wondering how her infant son has such impeccable taste in 2000s dance music, and the answer is surprisingly simple.

Keep ReadingShow less
