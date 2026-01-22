Family 'barf bowl' tradition sparks debate on whether it's super gross or perfectly normal
On those awful sick days where you need to throw up but can’t leave your bed, what's your next move? Some folks keep a small trash can nearby—a convenient solution with hopefully zero mess. Others adhere to a more polarizing tradition for their vomit emergencies: using a designated family "barf bowl" that may otherwise be used for movie-night popcorn.
Some people think this is a perfectly normal thing to do. After all, you’re going to wash it afterward, right? For other people, it’s beyond gross and should never be on the table, both literally and figuratively. The "barf bowl" (also known as the "puke bowl" or "sick bowl") has become next-level divisive across the Internet’s various threads, forums, and comment sections, with people pleading their cases in both directions.
Is the "barf bowl" tradition normal or "mind-blowing"?
The conversation is all over Reddit, including one thread from the r/nostalgia subreddit and another from r/PetPeeves called "When people use the salad/popcorn bowl as a barf bowl." The latter OP pleaded their case: "I wouldn’t use a toilet to drink out of even if it’s been disinfected. It’s just the principle at that point. I also just don’t understand the appeal. As a kid we used a bucket or a mini trash with a trash bag in it. Who wants to watch their sibling, kid, etc barf in a bowl the use that same bowl for their side salad the next week? The fact that this is a common thing at all is mind-blowing to me."
Just like on YouTube, the comments from these threads ranged from disgust to, basically, "What’s the big deal?"
"I get it but at the same time, stuff gets washed."
"No way, my mom would have killed us if we puked in a bowl ! When we were sick as kids, she would give us doubled up grocery bags to puke into, but we were expected to try to get to the toilet instead of puking in the bags if we could."
"We had that exact bowl! We called it the 'big orange puke bowl' and was used for popcorn, taco salad, and vomit."
"My family does not vomit in bowls. It's a thing?"
"Once it’s seen vomit, it’s dead to the kitchen. I don’t care if it’s been scrubbed by angels and boiled in holy water, that bowl’s got barf energy now. Just get a d--- bucket."
"Eww. This is a real thing people did? Same bowl for popcorn that was used for barf!? We saved ice cream buckets and lids for barf buckets when I was little. They got loaded and disposed of after use. I did the same when my kids were little."
"My parents still talk about it like it was a treasured family heirloom"
Content creator Myles Montplaisir, who operates the social channels You Betcha, went viral by explaining the tradition of the "Midwest Bowl." (If you look around online, lots of people agree it’s a regional thing.) The clip playfully pokes fun at this debate, with one actor playing both sides: "You say 'puke bowl?'" They ask, incredulous. "Someone [mimes vomiting] in this?" "Lots of people have," their counterpart replies. "Me and my brother did growing up. Then my mom passed it down to me. Now my kids bark at it."
The comments are priceless:
"We lost ours at an E.R. years ago and my parents still talk about it like it was a treasured family heirloom."
"We were a strong toilet or trash can family growing up, got sick at a friends house and her mom passed me a bowl. I was so confused."
"I thought this was universal. Learn something new every day"
"We had a bucket. It's the same bucket we took to the beach, used to hold the mop water, gave cats flea baths in, held my brother's matchbox collection for a while, used as a Halloween bucket, and whatever other uses you could think of but not dirt. My mom drew the line at worms and dirt. You had to use the outside bucket for that. I, unsurprisingly, have the same system going as an adult."
"Yup. Our popcorn, monster cookie mixing, and barf bowl is the same green Tupperware bowl for as long as I can remember. Classic. Edit: Y’all, IT BROKE. R.I.P."
Montplaisir even spoke to Today after the video went viral, noting, “I promise that all of us in the Midwest aren’t crazy. There’s a reason for it. And the reason is it’s because this is what my parents did, and…this is what their parents did.”
