Teacher goes above and beyond for a biology lesson by wearing an anatomically correct suit
That's one way to keep students engaged!
Being an educator in the American public school system is one of the hardest jobs in our nation. Not only is the work itself challenging, but with constant battles for educational funding and a student body increasingly tethered to their electronic devices, most teachers in America and around the world are navigating uncharted territory when it comes to finding ways to keep their students engaged in their studies.
And that's why when Verónica Duque came across a form-fitting, anatomical bodysuit while doing some online shopping, she thought it would be perfect visual aid to convey vital information (pun intended) to her students in Spain, in a way they'd actually remember.
Turns out, the entire internet would remember it too.
Duque's husband tweeted a collage of images from the classroom lesson, which quickly went viral, with nearly 70,000 likes. Loosely translated, the tweet from her husband Michael reads: "Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a wife. Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way. Great Veronica !!!"
Muy orgulloso de este volcán de ideas que tengo la suerte de tener como mujer😊😊
Hoy ha explicado el cuerpo humano a sus alumnos de una manera muy original👍🏻
Y los niños flipando🤣🤣
Grande Verónica!!!👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hAwqyuujzs
— Michael (@mikemoratinos) December 16, 2019
In an interview with Bored Panda, Duque explained the thought process that led her to presenting her third-grade-class with a unique approach to learning.
"I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up," she said. "Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try."
This is a teacher who cares. assets.rebelmouse.io
Online retailers like Amazon have a number of similar anatomical bodysuits for sale. While most people apparently purchase them for Halloween costumes or as gag gifts, it's now likely that Duque's viral moment will inspire some other educators around the world to take a similar approach to teaching the body basics to their students.
Halloween costume, check. Amazon
While some on Twitter were critical of the suit, the vast majority have praised Duque for her innovative approach to teaching. And the anatomical bodysuit is reportedly far from her first creative endeavor in the classroom.
"I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons," she told Bored Panda. "I'm also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say."
And when it comes to the inevitable, made-up controversy that tends to latch itself onto virtually anyone that goes viral, Duque said she says there's another far more controversial stereotype she hopes her brief moment of fame will help address.
"I'd like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants," she said. "We're certainly not." Get this teacher a raise!
What really works about Duque's presentation is that it engages students in a sensorial experiences, which helps lessons stick (and let's face it, anything that engages he sense nowadays is a godsend). But there are other methods teachers/parents can try that don't involve wearing a suit with guts on 'em.
Here are some suggestions for hands-on "DIY experiments", courtesy of the Little Medical School website:
1. Building the respiratory system by creating a model lung with straws, balloons, bottles, and duct tape
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
2. Sculpting Body parts with Play Doh
(Grab free printable mats on 123Homeschool4Me)
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
3. Build a functioning heart model
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Of course, these lessons are a little more geared towards younger students, but at the same time, it could provide some inspiration for how to get students more involved in their own learning, just like Duque did.
This article originally appeared six years ago.