A man called 911 but couldn't speak, so his 5-year-old daughter heroically stepped in
"Don't worry, Dad."
The old "Someone call 911!" scene in TV and movies makes stressful emergencies seem a lot easier to manage than they actually are. If you've ever been the one to make that call, you know that adrenaline comes on strong. It can give you energy and strength, but it can also make you shaky, and it can make it hard to keep a clear head while you talk to the dispatcher. You might have trouble staying calm, clearly describing the situation and your location, and following potentially life-saving instructions.
That's what makes this next story all the more incredible. A 911 call can be a scary thing, and an emergency call from a dad having chest pains and trouble breathing is no exception. But thankfully, an exchange between that dad's 5-year-old daughter and 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham turned out to be more humor than horror. If you missed hearing the recording that has repeatedly gone viral since 2010, you have to hear it now. It's perfectly timeless.
When an Indiana dad used his cell phone to called 911 and couldn't talk, his daughter Savannah picked up the phone. Remaining remarkably calm, cool, and collected, the articulate 5-year-old expertly answered Bonham's questions—and added her own hilarious commentary as well.
5-year-old Savannah did an amazing job staying on the phone until medical help arrived for her dad. Photo by Mark Boss on Unsplash
At Bonham's request, she made sure the front door was unlocked so the emergency crew could get in. She told him about their dog, Lou Lou, who was "small" and "barks a lot," but was "friendly." She consoled her dad—who may have been in the middle of a heart attack—with "Don't worry, Dad," and "Stay calm, Dad." (Cue tears here, wow.)
She also kept the dispatcher up to speed on what was happening, repeatedly saying, "So far, so good." She asked her dad Bonham's questions, like had this ever happened before? Was he having chest pain? Was he able to breathe? She acted as mouthpiece and translator, effortlessly multitasking during the call.
But the pièce de résistance was when Savannah told Bonham that she and her dad were in their "jammies" so she'd have to change. "I don't know what I'm gonna wear, but...he really needs oxygen, real fast."
Five. Years. Old. This kid is seriously something else. Watch:
Recordings and news clips of the call have racked up millions and millions of views. People just can't believe Savannah's remarkable poise and adorable wit.
"That moment you know you won as a parent," a YouTube commenter said.
"This little girl is extremely bright, & has NOT been raised with a lot of mombo-jumbo baby-talk ; the parents have done a great job of raising a very articulate child" another added.
"This brought tears to my eyes the way she looked after her daddy," someone wrote.
"I defy anyone not to shed a tear when she says 'don't worry Dad!' That is pure perfection," added another.
Savannah Hensley, an incredibly brave 5-year-old girl, called 911 to get help for her father, who was experiencing chest pains and was having trouble breathing. The 911 dispatcher was surprised and even thankful for how calm Hensley was in the situation. She was only 5 years old but very composed and aware of the situation at hand. Frank, her father, was in no position to speak, but Savannah was up to the job. What 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham didn't expect was for Savannah to keep him entertained #911 #911call #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage #crime #crimestories #crimejunkie #brave #saved #story #viral #police
Bonham said he was surprised by how Savannah handled the call. "Most people when you talk to them, they're hysterical," he told Eyewitness News. "Every time I've listened to it it's amazing. She's just a little person."
Thankfully, despite the scare, everything turned out fine for Savannah's dad. When the story went viral, her mom posted on Facebook, "We are so grateful & blessed that Savannah's 911 call is still being circulated. It makes the whole entire night worth while. The more awareness it brings & the more adults that teach children what to do the better!"
The story originally occurred about 15 years ago, which makes Savannah around 20-years-old today. According to posts on her mother's Facebook profile, Savannah looks happy and thriving in her normal, everyday life, despite the story picking up new viewers every single year.
Well done teaching that kiddo, mom and dad. She was truly amazing. And kudos to Jason Bonham for the masterclass in talking a child through a life-threatening emergency. Thanks to these two heroes, everything turned out A-OK for this Indiana family.
This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.